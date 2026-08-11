NAFA Opens Call for Presentations for 2027 Institute & Expo

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA), the vehicle fleet industry’s largest membership association, is now accepting presentation proposals for its 2027 Institute & Expo (I&E) , taking place April 5-7, 2027, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

As the fleet industry's premier educational event, I&E brings together professionals from across the fleet ecosystem – including corporate, government, public safety, utility, education, and other fleet sectors – to share ideas, solve operational challenges, and explore the trends shaping the future of fleet management. Government and corporate fleet professionals are equally represented at the event.

"We're coming off our best-attended Institute & Expo in nearly a decade, we're looking for thought leaders who can deliver practical, actionable education that helps fleet professionals navigate today's challenges and prepare for what's next," said Bill Schankel, CAE, CEO of NAFA. "Whether your expertise comes from a corporate fleet, government agency, public safety organization, utility, or another fleet operation, I&E is where the industry comes together to learn from one another. Our attendees value real-world experiences, innovative ideas, and solutions they can immediately apply within their own organizations."

NAFA is seeking educational sessions that provide meaningful insights, proven strategies, and practical takeaways across eight educational tracks :

Emerging Technologies

Law Enforcement

Leadership

New to Fleet

Operations Management

Safety

Strategy

Sustainability

Presentation proposals are due September 4, 2026, with submitters notified beginning the week of November 16, 2026.

NAFA is also seeking volunteer proposal reviewers to help evaluate submissions and shape the educational program for the industry's largest gathering of fleet and mobility professionals.

For proposal guidelines, submission information, or to volunteer as a proposal reviewer, visit https://www.nafainstitute.org/program-schedule/call-for-proposals/ .

About NAFA Fleet Management Association

NAFA Fleet Management Association is the membership organization for professionals who manage the mobility requirements of vehicle fleets that include commercial, public safety, trucks, and buses of all types and sizes, and a wide range of military and off-road equipment for corporations, governments, universities, utility fleets, and law enforcement in North America and across the globe. NAFA is dedicated to creating efficient, sustainable, and safe fleets, ensuring that its members are equipped with the tools, knowledge, and support to drive excellence in fleet operations. NAFA’s members are responsible for the specification, acquisition, maintenance, repair, fueling, risk management, and remarketing of more than 4.8 million vehicles that drive an estimated 84 billion miles each year. NAFA’s members control assets and services well above $122 billion each year.

For more information, please visit www.nafa.org , and communicate with NAFA on LinkedIn , Facebook , and X .