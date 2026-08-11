Award-Winning Documentary The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11: From Tragedy to Triumph Now Available on Major Streaming Platforms

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning filmmaker Michael Gier, together with national nonprofits SoldierStrong and The 9/11 Legacy Foundation, today announced the release of The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11: From Tragedy to Triumph, now available on Amazon Prime Video, Google TV, Apple TV, and YouTube Movies.

Narrated by Gary Sinise and produced by Gier Productions in collaboration with SoldierStrong, with Dr. Chris Meek serving as executive producer, the documentary takes an approach unlike that of any other film about September 11. Without ever minimizing the loss of that day, it turns its attention to what came after: the extraordinary courage, heroism, and resilience of the people who stepped forward when the country needed them most.

"There have been many films about 9/11, but ours is different," said Michael Gier, the film's director and producer. "We focus on the positive things that came out of that day despite the tragedy. It's an inspirational story about how people came together and how a nation found strength in the face of something unimaginable, and it's full of powerful stories most people have never heard."

Through firsthand accounts, archival footage, and dramatized reenactments, the film brings viewers to all three sites of the attacks: the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. It features interviews with former White House Chief of Staff Andy Card, Port Authority Police Officer Will Jimeno, former CIA Director Leon Panetta, country music legend Lee Greenwood, and former Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Roger Ferguson. The film also tells the story of the 9/11 boatlift, the largest sea evacuation in history, along with the heroism of the passengers aboard Flight 93 and the first responders and civilians who carried out rescue efforts at the Pentagon.

The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11 has earned five Best Documentary honors from the Beaufort International Film Festival, CENFLO Film Festival, New York City Independent Film Festival, New York Movie Awards, and London Movie Awards.

"I wanted to narrate this film because of the importance of its message," said Gary Sinise. "I think it's very important that we never forget that day, and I think The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11 is going to have a great impact. It will be a film that lives on and helps future generations understand what happened that day."

"I was at Ground Zero on September 11, 2001. For years, the only version of that day I saw on screen was the one I already couldn't forget: the timeline, the tragedy," said Dr. Chris Meek. "Yes, those things are important, but there is more to the story of what happened that day. This film tells the other half: the courage, the kindness, the way people refused to leave each other behind. That's the part I want Americans to know and to remember 25 years on."

The release arrives ahead of the 25th commemoration of the September 11 attacks, with theatrical premieres to come in Hollywood at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on August 26 and in New York at the AMC Empire 25 in Times Square on September 8.

The film's trailer and links to all streaming platforms are available at www.The911Film.com .

Images, the official poster, trailer, and additional press materials are available upon request.

About The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11

The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11 is a documentary directed and produced by Michael Gier and narrated by Gary Sinise. Produced in collaboration with SoldierStrong, the film looks beyond the tragedy of September 11 to highlight the bravery, humanity, sacrifice, and unity that emerged in its aftermath. Through firsthand accounts, archival footage, and dramatized reenactments, the documentary honors first responders, survivors, public servants, families, and everyday heroes whose stories continue to shape the legacy of 9/11. Watch the trailer and more at www.The911Film.com .

About Gier Productions

Gier Productions is an award-winning film and media production company founded by Michael Gier. The company produces feature films, documentaries, commercials, and corporate media that inspire, educate, and drive social impact. Known for powerful storytelling and high production value, Gier Productions' work frequently highlights themes of resilience, service, and the strength of the human spirit. Its mission is to create content that not only entertains but also makes a meaningful and lasting difference. Learn more at www.GierProductions.com .

About SoldierStrong

Since 2009, SoldierStrong has assisted America's military veterans in taking their next steps forward in life after service. Their mission is fully realized through the donation of revolutionary medical technology to Veterans Affairs medical facilities and individual veterans across the country. These technologies include the SoldierSuit, a wearable robotic exoskeleton used to help paralyzed and injured veterans walk again, and the BraveMind virtual reality system used to treat post-9/11 veterans living with the devastating impacts of post-traumatic stress (PTS). To date, SoldierStrong has donated more than $7.3 million in advanced medical technology, including 32 SoldierSuits and 32 BraveMind systems. For more information, visit soldierstrong.org.

About The 9/11 Legacy Foundation

The 9/11 Legacy Foundation is dedicated to ensuring that the memory of September 11, 2001, and its enduring impact on our nation are always remembered. Through education, storytelling, and commemoration, the Foundation preserves stories of heroism, sacrifice, and resilience. By engaging survivors, families, first responders, and future generations, the Foundation works to honor those we lost and inspire a renewed commitment to unity, service, and vigilance. Learn more at www.the911legacy.org.

Contact: Joseph Trainor

Lobeline Communications

joseph@lobeline.com