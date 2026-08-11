LifeAudio Welcomes Christian Outdoors Podcast to Its Growing Network of Faith-Based Shows

CAMARILLO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media, Inc. (OTCQX: SALM) announced today that Christian Outdoors Podcast has joined LifeAudio, the Christian podcast network within Salem Web Network. Hosted by outdoor writer, author and speaker Pete Rogers, the podcast brings an established audience of more than 400,000 monthly listeners to LifeAudio’s growing lineup of faith-based shows.

Christian Outdoors Podcast was created to give outdoor enthusiasts a platform to talk openly about their faith — something Rogers found largely absent in mainstream outdoor media. Each episode features conversations with stakeholders across the outdoor community about their passion for hunting, fishing, camping, and the outdoors, paired with candid discussions of their personal faith journeys. The show also regularly brings in pastors to explore theological questions relevant to its audience.

"LifeAudio is thrilled to welcome Christian Outdoors to the network — it's a whole new niche for us, opening the door to hunting, fishing, and outdoor content rooted in faith. It's the kind of authentic conversation that resonates in trucks, on job sites, and around campfires, and we can't wait to see where it takes us," said Tommy Lynch, Director of Content Acquisition for LifeAudio.

Pete Rogers, Founder and Host of Christian Outdoors Podcast, added, "Christian Outdoors is excited and humbled to be the newest member of the LifeAudio Network. Joining this respected team will enable us to continue to reach folks and share our passion for the outdoors and Jesus in one place. Being part of LifeAudio will enable us to reach more believers with the good news of Jesus."

The addition of Christian Outdoors Podcast reflects LifeAudio’s continued commitment to expanding its faith-based programming with content that connects faith to the interests and experiences that shape listeners’ everyday lives.

About LifeAudio

LifeAudio is a Christian podcast network within Salem Web Network, home to a growing portfolio of shows spanning devotionals, scripture, faith-based conversation, and lifestyle content.

About Christian Outdoors Podcast

Christian Outdoors Podcast is owned and operated by Christian Outdoor Adventures, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Taylors, South Carolina. Founded by Pete Rogers in 2019, the podcast connects the outdoor community with conversations on faith, ministry, and life outdoors.



About Salem Media

Salem Media is America’s premier multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content. Through its national radio network, digital platforms, and publishing brands, Salem reaches millions daily with powerful content that drives the national conversation. Learn more at salemmedia.com.

Company Contact:

Publicity@salemmedia.com