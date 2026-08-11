Order.co, AI-Powered Procurement and Finance Automation Leader, Secures Spot on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Order.co, a leading AI-powered procurement and finance automation platform, ranked in the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the sixth time. Order.co’s dedication to simplifying buying for businesses through a guided marketplace powered by AI and embedded fintech earned it No. 1,691 on the list.

Since last year's recognition, Order.co has kept growing, with two notable milestones. Firstly, Order.co earned a Workday Design Approved badge for its integration that brings supplier access and PO-backed purchasing to Workday. Another app where AI agents surface savings, track shipments, and flag supplier issues will be released through the Built on Workday Partner Program.

Secondly, Order.co launched its AI Command Center , where customers leverage specialized procurement and finance AI agents to take action on their behalf, transforming spend intelligence into results that businesses can act on instantly.

“We’re honored to be included on the Inc. 5000 list,” said Zach Garippa, CEO and Co-Founder of Order.co. “The goal has always been simple: make sure everything a business needs is in order — and make it easy to get there. This year that meant meeting customers where they already work, inside Workday, and giving them new ways to work smarter with our AI Command Center.”

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact.”

For the full list, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Order.co

Order.co is an AI-powered procurement and finance automation software that simplifies business buying by combining the ease of online shopping with the sophistication of world-class purchase order and AP automation. The result? Businesses cut costs and complexity with every order.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, Order.co has raised $70M in funding from industry-leading investors like MIT, Stage 2 Capital, Rally Ventures, 645 Ventures, and more. Hundreds of companies, like WeWork and Hugo Boss, leverage Order.co to centralize purchase-to-pay workflows, scale operations, and gain total control over spending – saving an average of 5% on products. To learn more, visit order.co .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Media Contact

Allison Reich

Senior Manager of Brand, Content & Enablement

Allison.reich@order.co