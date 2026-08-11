Little Canada Rebrands as Pocket Planet Canada: A New Era of Immersive Entertainment for Toronto

UK-based company Pocket Planet builds on the success of Toronto's award-winning attraction with enhanced experiences and a global vision.





(Image credit: Juliana Menna)

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its acquisition by Pocket Planet earlier this year , Little Canada is officially becoming Pocket Planet Canada, reflecting its evolution from an award-winning Canadian attraction into part of a growing global entertainment brand. The transition marks a significant international investment in Canadian tourism while preserving the craftsmanship and guest experience that have made the attraction a Toronto favourite.

Little Canada was founded by Jean-Louis Brenninkmeijer in 2011, and since opening its doors in 2021, has welcomed guests from across Canada and around the world with its handcrafted miniature landscapes and immersive storytelling. Jean-Louis and his team of model makers will continue to support the company in this new era under his newly founded company, Miniature Makers Inc., which is based out of the attraction's on-site studio inside 10 Dundas St E, at the intersection of Yonge and Dundas, in the heart of downtown Toronto.

Under the new Pocket Planet Canada banner, the attraction will build upon an incredible foundation. For four consecutive years, the experience has been named Top Indoor Attraction at the Ontario’s Choice Awards, having previously earned Attraction of the Year honours three times. Guests can expect the same exceptional quality they have come to love, maintaining the 4.9-star rating that has defined the visitor experience for over five years.

"We are thrilled to bring the Pocket Planet vision to Toronto," said Mark Vlassopulos, Founder of Pocket Planet. "Little Canada is an extraordinary achievement in craftsmanship, and our goal is to blend this world-class artistry with new technology to create a truly immersive gateway that guests will want to step into time and time again."

The rebrand signals a move from a traditional miniature exhibit to a global entertainment destination. Guests can look forward to pioneering interactive experiences, including first-of-their-kind touchscreen features designed exclusively for Pocket Planet Canada. The first installation invites visitors to control the miniature Rogers Centre by opening and closing the iconic dome and customizing its lighting, with sixteen more touchscreen controls to follow throughout the attraction.

In a major reveal of what is to come, Pocket Planet Canada is teasing its most ambitious project yet: the construction of a miniature airport. This signature installation will become a hallmark of the Pocket Planet brand globally, and is expected to launch in the Pocket Planet Canada space in 2027. As development begins, Pocket Planet Canada is opening the door to sponsorship and strategic partnership opportunities for organizations looking to help shape this landmark experience.

The transition to this new vision is already underway, building momentum toward an official relaunch in October 2026. The attraction will remain fully open throughout the rebranding process with no interruption to visitors, while also introducing extended evening hours until 9pm Thursday through Saturday, making it even easier for guests to experience the attraction after work, school or dinner downtown.

Tickets are available for purchase on the newly launched Pocket Planet Canada website PocketPlanet.ca , in partnership with leading live-entertainment marketplace platform Fever.

As the flagship location for the growing Pocket Planet brand, the Toronto attraction is poised to drive new tourism, investment and innovation while serving as the blueprint for future destinations around the world.

ABOUT POCKET PLANET

Pocket Planet is a UK-based entertainment company creating permanent miniature attractions that combine exceptional craftsmanship, interactive storytelling, and guest-first design. Founded in 2021 and backed by more than 30 years of leisure and hospitality expertise, Pocket Planet is developing large-scale experiences that celebrate the character and stories that make every location unique. With curiosity, playfulness, and discovery at the heart of every attraction, Pocket Planet is building a collection of immersive destinations designed to inspire repeat visits and create lasting memories for guests of all ages.

For more information, high-res imagery and press inquiries, please contact:

Meg McNabb, megm@pocketplanetcanada.ca

Public Relations & Communications Manager

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd2d3d83-8599-458a-a339-6644e54def27