Weav.ai Launches AI-Powered Productivity Suite

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weav.ai, the AI-native decisioning platform purpose-built for property and casualty (P&C) insurance, today launched Weav.ai Agentic Productivity Tools and will demonstrate the tools’ capabilities at the WSIA EduTech Connect conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, August 10–12.

The Agentic Productivity Tools give insurance professionals standalone AI tools to handle the most time-consuming tasks in the P&C policy lifecycle, including: SOV Analysis, Loss Run Analysis, Business Research Agent, Payroll Analysis, Contextual Document Summarization, and Agentic Document Generation. Each tool ingests and normalizes insurance documents and data, then delivers decision-ready output that integrates with existing workbenches and policy administration systems.

The standalone Agentic Productivity Tools are components of the Weav.ai Platform for underwriting, claims, and premium audit, and can be accessed via a consumption-based pricing model, expanding the Weav.ai goal of democratizing AI for the business and its users. These agentic tools provide an accessible way to leverage AI in daily tasks, without the complexities and confusion users associate with typical enterprise implementations.

“Insurance professionals need tools to remove the burden of collecting and organizing data so they can focus on making quality decisions that lead to profitable actions,” said Peeyush Rai, CEO and founder of Weav.ai. “Weav.ai Agentic Productivity Tools automate time-intensive parts of the workflow so underwriters, auditors, and claims teams can focus more judgment and expertise on driving real results. These aren’t generic AI tools adapted for insurance. They were built from the ground up to provide underwriting, claims, and audit-ready insights for use by insurance professionals to aid accurate and consistent decisions.”

Weav.ai Agentic Productivity Tools are available now through invite-only access. Insurance professionals can sign up for an invitation at https://weav.ai/agentic-tools. Weav.ai is presenting two sessions at WSIA EduTech Connect on AI-driven underwriting and governance in insurance. The Agentic Productivity Tools will be available onsite for EduTech attendees to access, test, and subscribe.

About Weav.AI

Weav.AI is an AI-native decision intelligence platform purpose-built for P&C insurance. The platform unifies knowledge, decisions, and actions across underwriting, premium audit, and claims for insurers, MGAs, MGUs, and program administrators — delivering faster quotes, more accurate risk selection, and measurable improvement in expense and loss ratios. For more information, visit weav.ai .

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Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

859-803-6597 or jen@stnickmedia.com