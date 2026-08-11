Steelworkers Humanity Fund donates $30,000 for wildfire relief in British Columbia

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Steelworkers Humanity Fund (SHF) is donating $30,000 to support individuals, families and communities evacuated by recent wildfires in British Columbia.

Hot and dry conditions across much of British Columbia have contributed to another difficult wildfire season, forcing thousands of people from their homes and creating uncertainty for many communities.

The United Steelworkers union (USW) has documented impacts in several communities and in workplaces represented by the union across the province. These include evacuations and evacuation alerts, union members serving on local emergency response teams who are helping to protect their communities and fight fires, members trapped in their homes and some who lost their homes to the flames.

The SHF is providing $30,000 to the Canadian Red Cross British Columbia Wildfire Appeal to assist those impacted by the wildfires. This includes support for basic needs, emergency accommodations, longer-term recovery and resilience and the mobilization of response efforts and community partners working alongside affected communities.

“Steelworkers know that when disaster strikes, solidarity means showing up for people and communities in urgent need. As wildfires continue to affect families across British Columbia, the Steelworkers Humanity Fund is proud to support the Canadian Red Cross in delivering immediate relief and helping communities begin the long road to recovery,” said Marty Warren, Steelworkers Humanity Fund President and USW National Director.

Anyone wishing to donate can visit the Canadian Red Cross British Columbia Wildfire Fund Appeal website.

Founded in 1985, the Steelworkers Humanity Fund is a registered charitable organization that focuses primarily on development projects and emergency aid in developing countries, while also supporting Canadian communities. USW members contribute to the fund through clauses negotiated into collective agreements and, in some cases, employers make matching contributions.

For further information:

Marty Warren, President, Steelworkers Humanity Fund, 416-544-5951

Guillaume Charbonneau, Executive Director, Steelworkers Humanity Fund, 416-544-5944, gcharbonneau@usw.ca

Denis St. Pierre, USW Communications, 647-522-1630, dstpierre@usw.ca