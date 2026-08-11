Key Takeaways

Bullski leads the list because its presale is open at stage 1 at $0.00001, the lowest rung the 16-stage ladder will post.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Dogecoin bring depth and history, but none still offers a published pre-listing price.

Fixed supply, a verified contract, and a stated route to listing are the checks worth running before any purchase.

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The best crypto to buy in August 2026 depends less on which name you like than on how early your entry still is. This shortlist runs five real picks side by side: four coins you can buy on any exchange today, and one live presale still selling at a published price. Bullski ($BULLSKI) leads it because stage 1 is open now, with the terms in plain view on the Bullski website.





Best Crypto to Buy in August 2026

Five picks, ordered by how early the entry still is rather than by size. The open sale comes first.

1. Bullski ($BULLSKI)

Bullski is an Ethereum-based community meme coin using the ERC-20 token standard.

It is the only pick here priced by the project rather than by an order book. Stage 1 is open now at $0.00001, the lowest figure the schedule will show, and stage 2 is already set at $0.000015.

Supply is fixed at 120 billion tokens with no mint function, the contract shows as verified on Etherscan, an audit is in process, and liquidity locks at launch. Staking and referrals are live, so the position earns from the moment it settles.

A buyer gets a posted price, a token count anyone can check, and a $0.0025 listing reference to measure that entry against. There is no public market yet, the honest side of taking the best crypto presale route rather than a coin the crowd already found.

2. Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin tops the crypto market cap ranking as the largest coin by market capitalization and clears size at any hour, which is why it works as ballast rather than as a swing. Its limitation is that the early entry closed years ago.

3. Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is the settlement layer most of crypto runs on, Bullski included, and it earns its place through use rather than story. Staking, fund access, and a deep developer base back it up. The limitation is a mature price, so gains arrive in percentages rather than multiples.

4. XRP (XRP)

XRP is the payments pick, with real cross-border settlement usage and a long-standing holder base that keeps it on lists of the best altcoins to buy. Its limitation is that the price answers legal headlines more reliably than transaction volume.

5. Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin is the original meme coin and still the most liquid, the usual answer for the best meme coin to buy when you want an exit at any hour. Its limitation is structural: supply is inflationary with no cap, so holders are diluted quietly over time.

Inside the $BULLSKI Presale Ladder

The sale runs in 16 stages, each listing above the one before it and climbing toward the $0.0025 listing reference. What you pay is set by which stage is open, not by the mood on the day, and anyone can read the $BULLSKI stage details first.

Definition: a presale stage is a fixed price window inside a token sale, so the entry cost is decided by which stage is open rather than by an order book.

The rest is checkable in a browser tab. Bullski is capped at 120 billion tokens with no mint function, its contract is verified on Etherscan, an audit is in process rather than complete, and the trading pool locks at launch. Stakers and referrers earn while the sale runs.

What Buyers Are Weighing This August

Two forces are shaping allocation this month, and neither is a price call. Positioning has drifted back toward easier policy, and risk assets generally bid when traders expect the discount rate to fall. Spot ETF demand is the other, now a routine feature rather than a headline.

Both are directional readings, which is why shortlists of crypto to buy this month get longer rather than sharper.

How the Five Picks Compare

The board runs the same columns across all five, so the gap between a traded coin and an open sale reads at a glance.

Pick What it is Supply Where you buy Honest limitation Bullski ($BULLSKI) Presale meme coin, ERC-20 120 billion, fixed Official site, stage 1 No public market yet Bitcoin (BTC) Market anchor 21 million, capped Any major exchange Early entry long closed Ethereum (ETH) Smart contract base layer No hard cap, burns offset Any major exchange Mature price, slower growth XRP (XRP) Payments token 100 billion, scheduled Any major exchange Tracks legal news Dogecoin (DOGE) Original meme coin Inflationary, no cap Any major exchange Minting never stops

Read it across, not down. Bullski is the only row with a price published before you buy and the only one without a market to sell into yet, one fact seen from two sides.

Secure Your Bullski Allocation in Stage 1

If you already hold the traded names, the gap is not another listing. It is the one entry you cannot add later on the same terms, because an open stage closes behind you.

The mechanics take minutes. Type the official Bullski domain yourself rather than following a forwarded link, fund an Ethereum wallet with ETH or USDT plus a little spare for gas, buy at the stage price shown, then switch staking on once the purchase confirms.

Size it as a small researched position rather than the center of a portfolio, and if that fits your plan, buy the early slice while stage 1 is still the open rung.

Best Crypto to Buy FAQ

What is the best crypto to buy in August 2026?

No single name survives scrutiny, and most rankings of the top crypto to buy in August 2026 reflect the writer's risk tolerance. Sorting by entry stage helps more: Bitcoin and Ethereum for depth, XRP and Dogecoin for liquid exposure, Bullski for a price published at stage 1.

Which crypto is best for beginners?

Depth and simplicity matter more than upside at the start, which points to Bitcoin or Ethereum. A first position you can exit at any hour teaches how the market behaves. Plenty of people hunting new crypto to buy skip that step and pay for the lesson later.

How much money do you need to start buying crypto?

Less than most beginners assume. Exchanges and open presale stages both take small amounts, so the practical floor is network fees. If you buy crypto with ETH, keep spare ETH for gas and size the position at a figure you could write off.

How does buying a presale differ from buying a listed coin?

Price formation is the difference. A listed coin takes its price from an order book that moves every second, and you can sell into it immediately. A presale sets the price by stage, so Bullski presale stage 1 costs what the schedule says, with no exit until it lists.

For More Information

Website: Visit the official Bullski website at bullski.io

Telegram: Join the Bullski Telegram channel at t.me/BullskiCoinOfficial

X (Twitter): Follow Bullski on X at x.com/bullskicoin

Media Contact:

Company Name: Bullski

Contact Person: JAMES MCDONALD

Email: marketing@bullski.io

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