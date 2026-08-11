NFL Betting Handle to Hit Record $32.3B as Prediction Markets Near $37B

Charlotte, North Carolina, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legal U.S. sportsbooks are projected to take in a record $32.3 billion on the NFL this season, while prediction markets are set to trade $36.8 billion on NFL outcomes, more than double last season's volume, according to a new analysis from RotoWire.com.

Key figures:

$32.3 billion projected 2026-27 NFL sportsbook handle, a record, but the smallest year-over-year increase since 2018

$36.8 billion projected 2026-27 NFL prediction market volume, more than double last season's total

The two figures reflect different underlying trends. Sportsbook handle is reaching a new high, but at the smallest year-over-year rate of growth since the Supreme Court cleared the way for nationwide sports betting in 2018. Prediction market volume, by contrast, is on track to nearly double, making it the fastest-growing segment of sports wagering heading into the season.

"Prediction markets aren't stealing NFL bettors away from sportsbooks so much as reaching people sportsbooks can't legally reach yet," said Bill Speros, Senior Betting and Prediction Market Analyst at RotoWire. "Until states like Texas and California legalize sports betting, that's where most of the growth is going to happen."

Sportsbooks took in $31.76 billion on the NFL last season, a 15% jump over the American Gaming Association's reported $27.6 billion figure for 2024. RotoWire's analysis finds that pace of growth is unlikely to repeat until additional large states legalize sports betting.

The prediction market growth is concentrated where sportsbooks can't operate: 44% of prediction market sports volume comes from California and Texas alone, and 69% comes from states with no legal sports betting at all. Federally licensed prediction markets now accept NFL trades in most states, including several where a traditional sportsbook can't legally take bets.

Methodology

RotoWire's projections cover NFL games, team and player props, parlays and combination wagers, futures, and related markets for the regular season and playoffs. Figures are drawn from state betting handle reports, sport-by-sport breakdowns where available, public company earnings reports and transcripts, SEC filings, and third-party industry analyses, including data from the American Gaming Association and Eilers & Krejcik Gaming. Prediction market volumes reflect publicly available trading data and handle breakdowns reported by Kalshi and Polymarket.

The full analysis on sports betting and NFL fantasy reporting is available at RotoWire.com.

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