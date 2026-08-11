Recovery.com Named to the Inc. 5000 for a Third Consecutive Year

Madison, WI, August 11th, 2026, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery.com, the leading platform for finding trusted mental health and addiction treatment, has been named to the Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year, ranking No. 650 nationally. This places the company in the top 13% of honorees. Recovery.com also ranked No. 3 in Madison and No. 6 in Wisconsin.

Fewer than a third of companies that make a high-growth list like the Inc. 5000 make it a second time. Recovery.com's third straight appearance reflects sustained growth as the company has scaled from an early-stage startup into one of the largest platforms in its category.

“Three consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the consistency and drive of our entire team to help people connect to life-changing care," said Ben Camp, CEO and co-founder of Recovery.com. "We now see well over a million visitors search for mental health and addiction treatment on our platforms each month, and millions more seeking information through our resource hub, content and podcasts. With only a small portion of people receiving the mental health care they need, there is still a long way to go."

Over the past year, Recovery.com has continued to expand its reach and capabilities:

Grew Recovery Reach, its network of treatment-finder websites, to reach more than 1.6 million people each month.

Partnered with the Recovery Foundation, a Madison-based nonprofit, committing funding to launch the organization's first Executive Director role and expand scholarships for treatment and recovery housing.

Expanded its addiction and mental health media footprint to reach more than 21.5 million people monthly through social content and self-produced podcasts, including RECOVERable, which ranked in Apple Podcasts' top 10 for Mental Health.

The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Under Armour, and Patagonia.

About Recovery.com

Founded in 2017, Recovery.com is the leading global platform for finding trusted mental health and addiction treatment. Each month, millions of people engage with us across our websites and social media platforms to search 25,000+ providers, compare treatment center details and reviews, read helpful recovery resources, interact with community content, and connect directly with the right treatment for them. We list all treatment options on our care navigation websites at no cost, while providing an ethical, best-in-class advertising platform for addiction treatment and mental health providers. Learn more at Recovery.com.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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