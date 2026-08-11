Meridian Launches a Free MCP Connector That Lets Claude and ChatGPT Work Inside QuickBooks

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian by Pilot today launched a QuickBooks Connector, a free tool that lets AI agents like Claude, Cowork, Codex, and ChatGPT do real work in QuickBooks Online. Ask the agent to run reports, hunt down a missing transaction, or enter a batch of invoices, and it does the work in your books. Users sign into QuickBooks Online, choose which entity to connect to, and set read-only or read-write access for each company they connect.

"You should be able to use AI agents to do accounting, even if you're not a developer," said Waseem Daher, Co-founder and Executive Chair of Pilot, the builders of Meridian. "I don't think accountants will develop a useful mental model for agents by reading one more essay about how AI will transform accounting. You develop it by connecting an agent to a real system, giving it a bounded task, seeing what it does, and deciding where you trust it."

Until now, connecting an agent to QuickBooks meant choosing between two frustrating options. The ready-made route hooks up in a few clicks but has limited capabilities: it can print reports but can’t open the transactions underneath, and it cannot create or modify anything. The build-it-yourself route reaches everything in QuickBooks, but getting it running takes programmer tools and somewhere to host the software. One option cannot do accounting. The other requires you to have advanced skills. The QuickBooks Connector by Meridian solves for both.

What the QuickBooks Connector by Meridian does

Connect multiple QuickBooks Online companies to the same agent, e.g. to book intercompany journal entries

Run reports and inspect the transaction-level data behind them

Create and modify supported QuickBooks transactions, including journal entries, invoices, bills, payments, purchases, and transfers

Work with customers, vendors, accounts, items, attachments, and other QuickBooks objects

Give each connected company its own read-only or read-write setting



This is intentionally a lightweight connector. Only one connector user can access a given client company; it does not provide shared access, workflow management, review, or an end-to-end close process. If you are an accounting firm and need those things, that's what Meridian is for.

But if you're an accountant, controller, business owner, or founder who wants to see what an agent can actually do inside QuickBooks, this is for you.

Price and availability

QuickBooks Connector by Meridian is free, starting today, at qbo-connector.meridian.pilot.com . You do not have to be a Meridian customer, all you need is a QuickBooks Online account and either Claude, Cowork, Codex, or ChatGPT.

About Meridian

Meridian is an AI accounting platform that runs the full month-end close autonomously, saving teams weeks worth of time that can be spent on work that really matters. Built inside Pilot and refined across 8,000 businesses and more than 187,000 months of books. Meridian has advanced support for QuickBooks Online today and also supports Xero and NetSuite, with additional ledgers coming soon. Learn more at https://meridian.pilot.com.

Contacts

Maebellyne Ventura

VP, Marketing

media@pilot.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9df7149-c4ed-49c5-b1a6-d3aa593f8779