JCDecaux renews its landmark advertising contract with Hamburg for 15 years

Paris, August 11th, 2026 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that Wall GmbH, a company that is part of JCDecaux, has been awarded the main advertising contract in Hamburg, Germany’s second-largest city with 1.85 million inhabitants. The award follows a competitive tender process.

The advertising contract covers 2,200 bus shelters including 1,710 analogue and digital advertising City Light Poster assets (2 sqm), extending one of the company’s most important city contracts in Germany. The contract is subject to Hamburg Parliament’s approval which is due to take place in September.

The partnership between Hamburg and JCDecaux was established in 1982 and remains a unique success story in the German Out-of-Home market. It has seen the introduction of the latest outdoor advertising media into the German advertising market - including the first digital 2 sqm advertising panels in the public space in Europe in the summer of 2015. The contract enables the continued digitisation of the city’s advertising portfolio.

Hamburg placed particular emphasis on sustainability criteria. Around 2,200 bus shelters that were installed by Wall 15 years ago will continue to be operated, reflecting their excellent condition thanks to an ongoing programme of operations and maintenance. An additional 400 bus shelters will be installed over the course of the contract, including 100 equipped with green roofs to support biodiversity and create ecological corridors. By 2028, Wall will operate a fully electric fleet in the city.

Jean-François Decaux, Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: “Hamburg and JCDecaux share a special partnership. Personally, it was from here that, at the age of 23, I contributed to the development and success of JCDecaux’s business model in Germany. In the 1980s, the city, as a media and innovation hub, was open to our concept of advertising-funded street furniture and understood from the beginning the potential of this public-private partnership model. Thanks to the high quality of our products and services and our commitment to innovation, the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg has been convinced of the strength of our offer and has renewed the contract. By further digitising our portfolio, we will create new, effective and targeted communication solutions, benefiting our advertising clients and the city.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2025 revenue: €3,967.1m – H1 2026 revenue: €1,953.9m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in 79 countries

1,105,906 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,895 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,894 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A-List), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.1), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

Member of the UN Global Compact since 2015 and of the RE100 since 2019

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (636,625 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (374,718 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (94,562 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (740,067 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (168,815 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (103,865 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (31,364 advertising panels)

N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,852 advertising panels)





For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

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Communications Department: Clémentine Prat

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – clementine.prat@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

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