Kinectify Named No. 427 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinectify , the leading provider of AML compliance software purpose-built for the gaming industry, today announced it has been ranked No. 427 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list , the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

“We are honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000, it reflects the momentum behind Kinectify and the confidence our customers have placed in our team and our platform,” said Joseph Martin, CEO and Founder of Kinectify. “We're grateful to our customers for trusting Kinectify to help lead that transformation, and we're incredibly proud of our team for building technology that's redefining what's possible for AML. As the industry continues to modernize, we'll remain focused on delivering the technology and expertise operators need to stay ahead of evolving risks and regulatory expectations.”

This year’s Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala , taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Kinectify

Kinectify is an intelligence and risk management technology company serving gaming operators. Kinectify’s modern AML platform empowers clients to efficiently manage risk with real-time intelligence, advanced monitoring capabilities, and regulator-ready reporting, enabling them to focus on growing their businesses while maintaining strong compliance programs. Today, Kinectify supports gaming operators responsible for approximately 160,000 regulated gaming machines, representing roughly 20% of the U.S. gaming industry, and helped operators identify and report more than $3 billion in suspicious activity to the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) during 2025. Kinectify delivers technology purpose-built to address the unique AML and compliance challenges facing the gaming industry. For more information visit www.kinectify.com or on LinkedIn .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Contact

John McCartney

JMAC PR for Kinectify

Kinectify@JMACPR.com