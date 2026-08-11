Family Insight Names Jenn Switzer Chief Executive Officer, Succeeding Tim Kyle

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family Insight, Inc, a Whitecap Care, LLC company and a leader in value-based care (VBC) and behavioral health, today announced Jenn Switzer, Ph.D., as chief executive officer, succeeding Tim Kyle following his sudden passing. Switzer has been appointed to scale high-quality care nationwide and will oversee organizational growth, state-by-state expansion and strategic payer alignment.

"Tim was deeply proud of the life-changing impact our teams deliver every day, and it is a profound honor to carry that legacy forward," says Switzer. "Our focus remains steadfast: scaling high-quality, clinical care into new states without compromising on efficacy or patient outcomes. We have built an extraordinary team and a resilient platform, and I look forward to executing our national strategy to reach as many families as possible."

Switzer brings more than seven years of leadership within the Family Insight and Whitecap Care organizations to her new role. She most recently served as chief clinical officer for Whitecap Care, where she oversaw clinical strategy, quality and governance across the company's portfolio of health care organizations. Prior to this, she spent nearly seven years as chief clinical officer for Family Insight, PC, where she designed and operated multiple clinical programs, including an innovative value-based care model, and drove cross-functional alignment that set gold-standard outcomes across the care delivery model.

Switzer holds a doctorate in psychology from Walden University, a master's degree in professional counseling from Liberty University and a bachelor's degree in psychology from Houghton College. She is a licensed professional counselor in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Jeff Shiring, founder of Whitecap Care, welcomes Switzer's appointment: “Jenn has been instrumental in building the clinical foundation that makes our growth possible, and there is no one better suited to lead Family Insight into its next chapter. We are confident in her ability to scale our impact and deliver high-quality care to families in every state we serve."

About Family Insight, PC

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Family Insight, PC specializes in Value-Based Care, integrating both medical and behavioral health to treat the whole person. We are dedicated to supporting children, adolescents, adults, and families through a comprehensive range of mental health and wellness services designed to improve long-term outcomes. https://familyinsight.net/

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Laura Carabello

CPR Strategic Marketing Communications

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