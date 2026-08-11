Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (4 to 7 August 2026)

11 August 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 4 to 7 August 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-Aug-26 FR0000073298 14 216 38,5433 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-Aug-26 FR0000073298 2 000 38,5259 CEUX IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-Aug-26 FR0000073298 13 054 38,9265 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-Aug-26 FR0000073298 3 000 38,9396 CEUX IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Aug-26 FR0000073298 12 751 39,6765 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Aug-26 FR0000073298 3 000 39,6859 CEUX IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 7-Aug-26 FR0000073298 13 148 39,9462 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 7-Aug-26 FR0000073298 2 500 39,9110 CEUX

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment