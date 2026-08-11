Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (4 to 7 August 2026)

11 August 2026
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback program
Period: From 4 to 7 August 2026
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|4-Aug-26
|FR0000073298
|14 216
|38,5433
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|4-Aug-26
|FR0000073298
|2 000
|38,5259
|CEUX
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|5-Aug-26
|FR0000073298
|13 054
|38,9265
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|5-Aug-26
|FR0000073298
|3 000
|38,9396
|CEUX
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|6-Aug-26
|FR0000073298
|12 751
|39,6765
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|6-Aug-26
|FR0000073298
|3 000
|39,6859
|CEUX
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|7-Aug-26
|FR0000073298
|13 148
|39,9462
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|7-Aug-26
|FR0000073298
|2 500
|39,9110
|CEUX
Detailed presentation by transaction
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment