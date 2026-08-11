Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (4 to 7 August 2026)

 | Source: IPSOS IPSOS

11 August 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 4 to 7 August 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W874-Aug-26FR000007329814 21638,5433XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W874-Aug-26FR00000732982 00038,5259CEUX
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W875-Aug-26FR000007329813 05438,9265XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W875-Aug-26FR00000732983 00038,9396CEUX
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W876-Aug-26FR000007329812 75139,6765XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W876-Aug-26FR00000732983 00039,6859CEUX
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W877-Aug-26FR000007329813 14839,9462XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W877-Aug-26FR00000732982 50039,9110CEUX

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


Attachments

2026 08 11_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_va
GlobeNewswire

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