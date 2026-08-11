Lexitas Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Tenth Year

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation support services , is pleased to announce that, for the tenth time, it has earned a place on the Inc. 5000, a list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America.

Companies on this list are ranked according to their percentage revenue growth over the past three years. "Ten years on this list means we've kept our promise to legal professionals: service excellence paired with technology solutions they need,” said Lexitas CEO, Nishat Mehta. “Lexitas has been at this for almost 40 years, and the tools have changed a lot, but the job hasn't: help our clients spend more time on the case serving their clients. I'm proud of every one of our colleagues who make that happen every day."

Lexitas offers technology-enabled litigation support services, including court reporting, record retrieval, process service, legal talent solutions, and Enterprise Solutions to law firms, insurance carriers, corporations, and third-party administrators. The company's continued growth is driven by its ability to deliver comprehensive services through a single trusted partner model, supported by exceptional client service and nationwide operational scale.

Supporting that growth is Lexitas' expanding portfolio of technology and AI-enabled solutions designed to help legal professionals work more efficiently. Products such as Deposition Insights™, Record Insights®, Exhibit Manager™, eLaw® Case Tracking, LexitasOne™, and LexitasConnect™ streamline workflows, provide actionable intelligence, and help clients manage litigation more effectively.

The company has also expanded its Enterprise Solutions program, providing strategic national account management, centralized oversight, and customized service delivery models that help large organizations standardize legal support services across multiple locations, business units, and practice areas.

Companies named to the Inc. 5000 list must be privately held, for-profit, based in the U.S., and independent. They are evaluated based on a three-year revenue growth rate and vetted by the publication’s editorial team. The full list can be viewed here .

Founded in 1987, Lexitas, the leading provider of technology-enabled litigation support services, delivers legal support expertise in Court Reporting, Record Retrieval, Process Service, and Legal Staffing services that are truly Critical to the Case. The company has been recognized by Inc. as a 2025 Best in Business Award winner for Best AI Implementation in the Extra-Large Company category, following its inclusion on the 2024 Best in Business list. Lexitas also has earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list for ten years, reflecting sustained growth and industry impact. Serving legal, insurance, and corporate leaders, Lexitas leverages proprietary technology and highly responsive professional services to help move the practice and business of law forward.

About Lexitas

Lexitas is the industry-leading legal tech provider of solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country. Lexitas’ product offerings include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, legal staffing, commercial contracts outsourcing, and document review. With customized, high-quality solutions backed by more than 1,100 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy—anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit https://lexitaslegal.com .

Media Contact:

Jocelyn Durant, SVP of Marketing | Jocelyn.durant@lexitaslegal.com