On the 25th Anniversary of 9/11, Wreaths Across America Leads a National Weekend of Remembrance

Columbia Falls, ME, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the weekend of the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, Wreaths Across America (WAA) is calling on Americans nationwide to pause together in remembrance and unity, marking the occasion with two tributes: a coast-to-coast flag-waving and the dedication of a new Woody Williams Gold Star Families Memorial Monument.

The flag-waving tradition traces back to a small group of women, later known as the Freeport Flag Ladies, who stood along a Maine roadside waving American flags in the days after 9/11 to honor those who had died. That quiet act of patriotism grew into a movement, and WAA has carried it forward ever since.

On Sept. 11, 2026, WAA is inviting Americans everywhere to take part, whether by joining a local flag-waving or sharing their own tribute using #FlagsAcrossTheCountry, creating a coast-to-coast display of unity that will be shared and livestreamed on WAA's Facebook page. Participants will also take part in the National Anthem, Pledge of Allegiance, and sharing of stories, and are encouraged to pause together during four moments of silence marking the exact times the attacks unfolded — 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m., and 10:03 a.m. ET.

“Following the devastation of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, citizens across the country, like the well-known Freeport Flag Ladies in Maine, felt compelled to take to the streets, waving their flags, silently conveying messages of support, unity and pride for all to see,” said WAA Executive Director Karen Worcester. “Twenty-five years later, our hope is that by simply raising our flags together once again, we remember not only those we lost, but also the unity, compassion and love of our country that carried us through.”

The weekend of remembrance continues September 12, when WAA, in partnership with the Woody Williams Foundation and the Worcester family, dedicates a new Woody Williams Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, which is part of a national program that has installed monuments honoring Gold Star Families in states across the country. The monument will be located on the Balsam Valley Tip Lands, home to the balsam trees owned by WAA co-founder Morrill Worcester, at 1336 US Rt. 1, in Columbia Falls.

The dedication honors USMC Corporal Herschel “Woody” Williams, who was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor by President Harry S. Truman for his heroism at the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II. Williams went on to found the Woody Williams Foundation in 2010, dedicating the rest of his life to supporting Gold Star Families nationwide. “Woody Williams is a national hero, and we are so appreciative of his service both on the battlefield and at home in support of Gold Star families,” noted Worcester.

The ceremony will bring together state and local representatives, Gold Star Families, veterans, and military service members in tribute to his legacy.

# # #

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to remembering the fallen, honoring those who serve, and teaching the next generation the value of freedom. Each year, the organization coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at thousands of participating locations in all 50 states and beyond, while carrying out its mission through year-round programs, education, and community outreach.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Media contacts: Nardi Media, WAA@Nardimedia.com | PR@wreathsacrossamerica.org

B-roll, satellite feed access, high-res photography, and remote interviews with WAA leadership and Gold Star Families are available by request. Additional assets are available at the Media Resources Page.

Attachments