Security Centric and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Defense-Grade CUI Protection Platform to the DIB

DANVILLE, Calif. and RESTON, Va., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Centric, a provider of innovative and industry leading security technology solutions for the Federal market and the Defense Industrial Base, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Security Centric’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s cybersecurity and CMMC compliance solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to help expand Public Sector and Enterprise access to our defense-grade Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) protection platform,” said Cameron Crowe, Chief Executive Officer at Security Centric. “As defense contractors and the DIB face increasingly stringent compliance requirements, our platform and CMMC-focused capabilities help Government agencies rapidly navigate complex mandates while reducing costs by more than 60% compared to alternative environments.”

StormCloud Gov, Security Centric’s platform, is a trusted, defense-grade solution designed to protect CUI for defense contractors. The platform was built to address the security and compliance requirements of organizations operating within the DIB and provides a secure environment for managing sensitive data while streamlining cybersecurity operations. By reducing the complexity and cost associated with maintaining compliant IT environments, StormCloud Gov enables defense contractors to focus on core missions with greater confidence and efficiency.

In addition to its innovative platform, Security Centric also offers dynamic, cloud-based learning environments where users can gain hands-on experience, strengthen technical proficiency and validate expertise through real-world training experiences.

“Security Centric empowers defense contractors and the DIB with innovative solutions to support compliance and protect essential data,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “Its platform and training environments provide critical resources for organizations seeking to secure CUI, reduce costs and accelerate compliance efforts. Alongside our reseller partners, Carahsoft and Security Centric help defense contractors and the DIB navigate the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape.”

Security Centric’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or SecurityCentric@carahsoft.com. Learn more about Security Centric’s solutions here.

About Security Centric

Security Centric is a Managed Service Provider specializing in innovative technology solutions for the defense and commercial sectors. Our flagship product StormCloudGov, is an advanced cybersecurity compliance and readiness solution delivering cutting-edge services enhancing the operational capabilities of our 1,000 customers and partners. Our purpose-built managed enclaves enable defense contractors to achieve CMMC certification in as little as 30 days and up to 60% less than hyperscaler solutions, such as GCC High, with zero infrastructure investment required. Our Zero Trust architecture and FIPS 140-3 cybersecurity solutions, and IT workforce training and skilling services, are used across government and military agencies, defense industrial base and commercial companies. Visit us at www.securitycentric.net.

Contact

Supriyaa Sandhu

(925) 663-5565

getcertified@securitycentric.net

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for CMMC, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com