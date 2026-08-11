American Graphics & Signs Empowers Brands with AGS ONE for Seamless Fleet and Location Management

American Graphics & Signs Launches AGS ONE, a Centralized Platform for Nationwide Fleet and Signage Brand Management

New technology gives brand managers, fleet operators, and multi-location teams real-time visibility and control over large-scale rebranding projects



Bensenville, ILLINOIS, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Graphics & Signs (AGS), a leader in fleet graphics and signage solutions, today announced the launch of AGS ONE, a comprehensive platform designed to streamline brand management across every vehicle and location. With over two decades of experience, AGS continues to innovate, giving businesses the tools they need to maintain brand consistency and visibility at scale.

Confidently Manage Your Brand with AGS ONE Across Every Vehicle and Location

AGS ONE is a game-changer for companies looking to manage their brand identity seamlessly. The platform allows businesses to oversee fleet graphics and signage installations from a single interface, covering every stage of a rollout from initial design adaptation through final installation. Clients get centralized, real-time tracking and reporting, so they always know where a project stands, whether they're managing 50 vehicles or more than 10,000.

The platform supports the full brand rollout lifecycle, including:

Fleet and asset assessment to audit current branding and establish a project baseline

Brand standardization and design adaptation across vehicle types, including van, truck, and trailer graphics

Project planning and scheduling to coordinate production and installation timelines

Production, kitting, and logistics with nationwide shipment tracking

Professional installation through AGS's nationwide certified installer network

Ongoing tracking, including real-time status updates and installation photo confirmations

Trusted by Inc. 5000 companies, national franchises, and government agencies across the country, AGS is committed to delivering excellence in every project.

"With AGS ONE, businesses can confidently manage their brand presence across every vehicle and location," said Andrew Noteman, spokesperson for American Graphics & Signs. "Our certified national installer network ensures that every installation meets the highest standards, regardless of fleet size or location."

AGS ONE also supports integration with clients' existing asset management systems, and the company coordinates permitting and local signage compliance to help avoid project delays. Businesses can add vehicles or locations after an initial rollout with minimal disruption, backed by AGS's ongoing tracking and support.

The introduction of AGS ONE underscores AGS's dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. By combining centralized technology with a nationwide network of certified installers, AGS ONE gives businesses a reliable way to enhance brand visibility and consistency across every location and vehicle.

For more information about AGS ONE and how it can transform your brand management strategy, visit the AGS Brand Management page or contact the AGS team at (630) 451-6080.

Press Inquiries

Andrew Noteman

andrewn [at] americangraph.com

(630) 451-6080

https://www.americangraph.com/

365 Country Club Drive, Bensenville, Illinois 60106, United States