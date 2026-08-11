Jyoti Arora’s Minuteman Press Franchise in Chadds Ford, PA Named Minority Business of the Year by Chester County Chamber of Business & Industry

CHADDS FORD, Pa., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minuteman Press in Chadds Ford, PA, owned by Jyoti Arora since January of 2025, has been named the Minority Business of the Year by the Chester County Chamber of Business & Industry (CCCBI) as part of its Business Excellence Awards. Jyoti accepted the award at the CCCBI Awards Dinner on May 21, 2026. The award recognizes businesses that demonstrate excellence, community involvement, and a strong commitment to serving Chester County.

For Jyoti, the honor represents much more than business success for her Minuteman Press franchise. It reflects a personal journey built on hard work and a commitment to making a difference in the lives of others through entrepreneurship. She shares, "Receiving this award is incredibly humbling because it represents much more than business success. This journey has been built on faith, perseverance, and a genuine commitment to serving others. It also motivates us to continue raising the bar, investing in new technology, and delivering exceptional service."





Journey to Minuteman Press

Before becoming a business owner, Jyoti spent 12 years in the mortgage industry specializing in process improvement and operational excellence. She says, "While I enjoyed solving complex business challenges, I always had a passion for entrepreneurship. Today, I have the privilege of helping local businesses, schools, and nonprofits grow through print and marketing solutions while building lasting relationships throughout our community."

When the opportunity to own a Minuteman Press franchise came along, she knew it was the right fit. "I wanted the opportunity to build something meaningful for my family and community, and Minuteman Press offered a proven business model, comprehensive training, ongoing support, and a collaborative franchise network." Looking back, she says, "I believed that if I focused on helping people and adding value to my community, success would follow."

A key part of that success, Jyoti says, has been the support provided by Minuteman Press International: "One of the greatest advantages on this journey has been becoming part of the Minuteman Press family. While owning a business requires determination and hard work, having the support of an established franchise has made an incredible difference. From comprehensive training and proven business systems to ongoing coaching, marketing resources, vendor relationships, and a network of franchise owners who are always willing to share their knowledge, MPIHQ has provided the tools and guidance to help us grow with confidence. Their philosophy of helping owners succeed has allowed us to focus on serving our customers and our community."

Building Community Through Service

Today, Minuteman Press in Chadds Ford partners with local businesses, schools, nonprofits, and organizations throughout the region, providing print, marketing, signage, and promotional products that help customers achieve their goals. Jyoti shares, "Every project we complete is more than just a print job; it's an opportunity to support someone's dream, celebrate an achievement, strengthen a brand, or help a business make a lasting impression."

She also credits her team, customers, and community for making the recognition possible: "This award isn't just about me. It's a reflection of my incredible team, our loyal customers, the support of Minuteman Press International, and a community that has embraced and believed in us. Their trust and encouragement have allowed us to grow, and for that, I am truly grateful."

Community involvement remains one of the core values of Minuteman Press. Jyoti describes the local business environment as one built on collaboration rather than competition. She explains, "Our business community is collaborative, resilient, and deeply connected. What I appreciate most is that local businesses genuinely want to see each other succeed. Rather than viewing one another as competitors, we often work together, share ideas, and support initiatives that strengthen our local economy. It is a community built on relationships, trust, and a shared commitment to making a positive impact."

Keys to Growth

Whether producing marketing materials for small businesses, event signage for local fundraisers, programs for schools, or promotional products for nonprofit organizations, the team is committed to helping others succeed. Jyoti says, "As a locally owned business, we understand that when our community thrives, we all thrive. That's why we're committed to giving back through our time, expertise, and resources whenever we can. We strive to be more than a print provider—we aim to be a trusted partner, a resource for local businesses, and an active contributor to the continued growth and success of the community we proudly serve."

She continues, "The biggest reward is seeing the positive impact we have on our customers and our community. Every project helps a business, school, or nonprofit achieve its goals, and earning our customers' trust has led to lasting partnerships and friendships. Building something meaningful for my family while serving others makes every challenge worthwhile."

"Building genuine relationships through networking and community involvement, delivering exceptional customer service, and offering complete print and marketing solutions have been the biggest drivers of our success. Our philosophy is simple: If we help our customers succeed, our business will continue to grow." -Jyoti Arora

Rewards & Final Thoughts

Looking back on her journey, Jyoti hopes her experience encourages others who are considering taking the leap into business ownership. She reflects, "I hope my journey encourages others to take chances, believe in themselves, and remember that the greatest achievement isn't simply building a successful business; it's building something that positively impacts the community you call home. I also hope it reminds aspiring entrepreneurs that while success takes courage and determination, having the right partners and support system can make all the difference."

Jyoti emphasizes that the award belongs to everyone who has been part of the journey. She says, "Success isn't built overnight. It's built through perseverance, continuous learning, and a genuine commitment to serving others. I'm grateful to our team, my family, our customers, and our community for believing in us. This award isn't the destination—it's a milestone that inspires us to keep improving, giving back, and striving for excellence every day."

She concludes, “This award belongs to our customers, our community, and everyone who has supported us along the way. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve them and look forward to continuing to make a positive impact for many years to come."

For more information on Minuteman Press in Chadds Ford, PA, visit https://minuteman.com/us/locations/pa/chadds-ford/

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

Media Contact:

Minuteman Press International

Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370

cbiscuiti@mpihq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82041d3b-8567-45cc-9c3a-883c91a4cd7c