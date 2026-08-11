PsyMetrics Launches Enterprise Multi-Tenant Engine to Help High-Volume RPOs Eliminate Assessment Software Overhead

Miami, FL, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PsyMetrics, a leader in AI-powered talent assessment platforms, has officially launched its enterprise-grade Multi-Tenant Engine, powered by Psy, its proprietary AI assistant. Designed specifically for high-volume Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) providers, staffing firms, and enterprise distributors, this scalable multi-client architecture establishes the platform as a premier partner-centric infrastructure for building and managing custom white-label psychometric assessment programs across hundreds of client accounts from a single administrative hub.

Eliminating software overhead and preventing client leakage: PsyMetrics empowers RPOs to transition away from legacy vendor-centric platforms and deploy advanced talent assessments under their own "YOUR BRAND AI" client portals.

For years, growing RPOs and high-volume HR distributors have faced severe software bloat and margin compression. As detailed in PsyMetrics' research on the ROI of modern white-label assessment platforms, managing disparate third-party vendor platforms for different clients creates operational friction, forces RPOs to manage fragmented client logins, and dilutes brand equity through vendor-centric candidate portals—often resulting in the "Reseller Trap" and catastrophic "client leakage" to massive generalist tech vendors.

PsyMetrics' Multi-Tenant Engine addresses this operational bottleneck by delivering a centralized, scalable white-labeled partner portal. RPO leadership and enterprise advisors can now instantly provision, configure, and manage dedicated sub-accounts for each client, keeping client relationships entirely within their branded ecosystem.

Unlike many AI systems that rely primarily on generalized large language models, PsyMetrics' AI infrastructure has been trained on more than 30 years of proprietary industrial-organizational (I-O) psychology research, assessment content, and competency mapping expertise. Every recommendation generated by Psy is grounded in PsyMetrics' extensive library of validated assessments and AI-powered competency matching algorithms refined over decades of real-world hiring. In one real-world case study, a partner deployed PsyMetrics' validated screening engine for a major U.S. grocery chain, proving verifiable ROI by helping the client save $750,000 in turnover costs in the first year alone.

This approach provides a transparent, evidence-based foundation for assessment design. Rather than operating as an opaque "black box," the system enables RPOs and distributors to deliver role-specific screening batteries—from high-volume retail to specialized technical and safety roles—while providing enterprise clients with clear, defensible insights aligned with Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) guidelines.

How It Works: Enterprise Scalability Powered by "Controlled AI"

The multi-tenant architecture is built to support distributor-scale operations through three core capabilities:

Centralized Client Sub-Account Provisioning: RPO account managers can provision fully isolated, client-specific sub-portals in seconds, applying unique client branding without managing multiple software subscriptions. Unified Competency Battery Library: Account leads can deploy standardized PsyMetrics AI – Test Architect batteries or access off-the-shelf tests across multiple client accounts while keeping candidate reporting data strictly partitioned per enterprise client. Transparent Decision-Support Analytics: Powered by Psy, the system synthesizes candidate cognitive, behavioral, and skills metrics into actionable score reports, helping RPOs deliver measurable ROI—such as verified turnover reduction—directly under their own agency brand.

Importantly, the platform maintains PsyMetrics' strict "human-in-the-loop" philosophy, ensuring that automated decision-support features serve to assist talent acquisition specialists rather than make automated "hire/reject" decisions.

"High-volume RPOs and enterprise talent agencies are the backbone of modern talent acquisition, yet they are constantly squeezed by software bloat and vendor-centric platforms," says Jesse Llobet, Ph.D., Founder of PsyMetrics. "Our multi-tenant engine gives distributors the enterprise infrastructure they need to eliminate software overhead, protect their margins, and deliver science-backed evaluations seamlessly under their own brand flag."

For more details about the multi-tenant partner program and distributor licensing, visit the PsyMetrics Partner Platform.

Frequently Asked Questions for RPOs and Distributors

What is a multi-tenant assessment platform for RPOs?

A multi-tenant assessment platform is an enterprise-grade software architecture that allows RPOs and HR consulting firms to manage multiple client accounts from a single administrative master portal. On the PsyMetrics Partner Platform, each client receives a dedicated, white-labeled sub-portal with custom branding, while the distributor retains centralized control over test deployment and analytics.

How does the multi-tenant engine reduce software overhead for RPOs?

By consolidating candidate screening across all enterprise clients into a single, unified system, RPOs eliminate the need to license, learn, and maintain multiple third-party assessment tools. As highlighted in PsyMetrics' research on platform ROI, this eliminates the "Reseller Trap," reduces software bloat, streamlines team training, and improves operational margins.

How does Psy ensure compliance across different client sub-accounts?

Every assessment built or deployed via Psy, PsyMetrics' proprietary AI assistant, is anchored in 30 years of validated Industrial-Organizational (I-O) psychology data. The platform is engineered to align strictly with Federal Uniform Guidelines on Employee Selection Procedures and EEO standards, providing a defensible, objective screening framework for every client account.

Can RPOs deliver white-label employment assessments for specialized industries?

Yes. Through the white-labeled partner portal, RPOs can deliver tailored white-label employment assessments across diverse sectors—including retail, banking, healthcare, and logistics—using a single enterprise engine.

Enterprise partner portal activation: HR distributors and high-volume RPO agencies can activate dedicated sub-accounts to centralize client testing, protect operational margins, and scale science-backed hiring evaluations.

About PsyMetrics

PsyMetrics is an AI-powered talent assessment platform that helps organizations hire smarter, faster, and with greater confidence. Combining 30 years of validated psychometric science with advanced AI, PsyMetrics delivers pre-employment assessments designed to help minimize subjectivity, predict job performance, and improve retention. Trusted by businesses, RPOs, and independent HR partners worldwide, PsyMetrics provides science-backed solutions for data-driven hiring. Learn more at https://psymetrics.ai.

Press Inquiries

Media Relations

hirethebest [at] psymetrics.ai

1-800-985-9429

https://psymetrics.ai

Miami, FL

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=M9Vi_Nnw844