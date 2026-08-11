VelocityEHS Wins 2026 SaaS Award for Best AI-Powered SaaS Solution, Validating Leadership in Human-Centered AI for Workplace Safety

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS®, the global leader in EHS & Sustainability solutions, today announced it has been named the winner of the 2026 SaaS Award for Best AI-Powered SaaS Solution. Presented by The Cloud Awards, the international awards program recognizes organizations delivering exceptional innovation, business value and excellence in software-as-a-service.

This top award honors the leadership of VelocityEHS in developing trusted, human-centered artificial intelligence that empowers organizations to identify risks sooner, improve workplace safety, streamline compliance and make faster, more informed decisions.



“The SaaS Awards recognize organizations that move beyond simply adding AI to existing software and instead use it to fundamentally redefine what their products can achieve,” said Lead Judge & AI Expert Maneet Bansal. “VelocityEHS has built an exceptionally sophisticated platform that combines multiple AI disciplines into a seamless user experience, backed by rigorous scientific research and proven real-world outcomes. Their commitment to innovation, measurable impact, and responsible AI deployment makes them a deserving winner of Best AI-Powered SaaS Solution."

As organizations increasingly adopt artificial intelligence to improve productivity and decision making, demand continues to grow for trusted, domain-specific AI solutions. In EHS, where decisions directly affect worker well-being, regulatory compliance and operational resilience, organizations require AI that combines advanced technology with deep domain expertise and transparent human oversight.

“Artificial intelligence is reshaping enterprise software, but in high-risk environments like workplace safety, AI must earn trust before it earns adoption,” said Matt Airhart, CEO of VelocityEHS. “This recognition validates our commitment to building AI that augments, not replaces, human expertise. By combining decades of EHS knowledge with responsible AI, we’re helping organizations make faster, more confident decisions that protect people, strengthen operational performance and build more resilient businesses.”

VelocityAI is the intelligence layer of Accelerate®: The VelocityEHS Connected Platform, which brings together artificial intelligence, automation, and EHS expertise to help organizations move faster from risk identification to action. Under the direction of Dr. Julia Penfield, Chief AI Officer at VelocityEHS, VelocityAI provides embedded intelligence into everyday workflows, ensuring responsible, human-centered AI is applied to EHS. Under her leadership, VelocityEHS has continued to push the boundaries of what AI can achieve when paired with deep domain expertise.

“The most powerful AI for EHS doesn’t replace human expertise. It amplifies it,” said Dr. Julia Penfield. “Our purpose-built AI leverages years of EHS domain knowledge to help customers uncover risks sooner, automate complex work and make critical decisions with confidence. By keeping experts in the loop and prioritizing transparency, accuracy and accountability, we’re setting a new standard for responsible, human-centered AI in workplace safety and sustainability.”

This recognition further underscores the continued investment of VelocityEHS in AI innovation and its vision to transform how organizations manage workplace safety, operational risk and sustainability. Protecting more than 10 million workers worldwide, the company’s AI-powered solutions help organizations move from reactive compliance to proactive risk prevention, enabling EHS professionals to focus on strategic initiatives that create safer, healthier and more sustainable workplaces.

The SaaS Awards honors the industry’s most innovative SaaS providers across a broad range of categories, from business process improvement to artificial intelligence. The program received entries from organizations of all sizes around the world, with winners selected by an independent panel of industry experts. To view the complete list of 2026 SaaS Awards winners, visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/2026-winners

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international awards program that has recognized and honored industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five award programs celebrating excellence across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI) and financial technology (FinTech). Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. Learn more at https://www.cloud-awards.com.

About VelocityEHS

VelocityEHS is the global leader in EHS & Sustainability solutions, pioneering human-centered AI to make workplaces safer, faster. Protecting over 10 million workers worldwide, Accelerate®, the VelocityEHS Connected Platform, delivers AI-driven innovation across Safety, Ergonomics, Chemical Management, Operational Risk, Contractor Safety & Permit to Work, Environmental Compliance, and Sustainability.

With the deepest bench of certified experts, from Ph.D. AI/ML scientists to board-certified ergonomists and safety professionals, VelocityEHS ensures trusted, human-in-the-loop oversight. Recognized as a Verdantix Green Quadrant Leader, G2 Leader, ISO 27001 certified, and SOC 2 Type II attested, VelocityEHS empowers companies to outpace risk with speed and purpose. Learn more at www.EHS.com.

Media Contact

VelocityEHS Media Team | media@ehs.com