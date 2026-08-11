New Horizons Recognized as Best Senior Living in Massachusetts

Marlborough, MA, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Horizons, a not-for-profit senior living community located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, has been honored with the title of "Best Senior Living in Massachusetts" by a leading industry publication. This accolade underscores New Horizons' commitment to providing exceptional living options for adults aged 62 and older.

The recognition comes from a comprehensive evaluation conducted by Programming Insider, which assessed various senior living communities across the state. New Horizons stood out for its innovative approach to senior care, offering a range of services including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and retirement living.

Operated by Cummings Foundation, New Horizons is renowned for its private suites, supportive services, and engaging activities designed to keep residents active and connected. The community's country-style campus provides a serene and comfortable environment, enhancing the quality of life for its residents.

"This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team," said Joyce Vyriotes, spokesperson for New Horizons. "We strive to create a nurturing and vibrant community where our residents can thrive."

"Our mission has always been to offer a supportive and enriching environment for seniors, and this recognition affirms that we are succeeding in our goals," added Vyriotes.

New Horizons' achievement is further highlighted by its inclusion in the list of top senior living communities in Middlesex County, as detailed by Country Communities. This acknowledgment reflects the community's ongoing efforts to maintain high standards of care and service.

As New Horizons continues to set benchmarks in senior living, it remains committed to enhancing the lives of its residents through comprehensive care and a vibrant community atmosphere. The recognition as "Best Senior Living in Massachusetts" serves as a milestone in its journey of excellence.

Press Inquiries

Joyce Vyriotes

jkv [at] cummings.com

781-935-8000

https://countrycommunities.com/