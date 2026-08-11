



CLINICAL TRIAL UPDATE

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The smart health rehab cities program administration has unveiled an expanded deployment roadmap for its pioneering autonomous public health initiative for AI Smart Health sponsored communities, intended for military veterans and public workers in accordance with the Rehabilitation Act. QAIAx CT—(ClinicalTrials.gov PRS ID NCT07661823), a multi-year trial evaluates behavioral and mental health delivery within dome-enclosed "Microcities" managed by quantum AI and humanoid robotics living and learning with humans with common personal imperfections.



Veterans First for America Fact Finding:



(A) Early Enrollment & Waiting List for VHA/IHS/DOL? (Visit vets-recovery.com)



(B) Fastest Way to Get Officials Facts & Updates about QAIAx CT? (Visit qaiax.org)



(C) Other Clinical Trial Program Updates (read more)

Global SOFA Networks & Localized Tracking

The trial targets an enrollment of 1,000,000 participants across a global network of 300 Microcities. Tentative international enclave locations are designated within sovereign military installations, tribal lands, and global special economic zones. Operations span participating allied nations bound by Status of Forces Agreements (SOFA) and bilateral treaties—including Great Britain , Japan , Australia , EU member states, Arabic Gulf states, African Union states, India , and Brazil . These hubs operate under international digital data privacy security agreements, aligning with public health research studies on humans using AI. Upcoming local facilities are traceable via official public records on FindTreatment.gov. Entry onto the waiting list carries zero cost, with zero-fee scaling for low-income, veteran, and refugee applicants. Priority processing is granted to military veterans and public assistance recipients.

High-Yield Zone Sponsorship & Dynamic Vending

Corporate, philanthropic, and government entities can establish customized enclaves hosting up to 3,000 occupants via site sponsor investments of $2,000,000 to $10,000,000 structured through Donor-Advised Funds. Sponsors retain naming rights and design specific thematic profiles like Sober City AI. Commercial vendor opportunities operate on a 5-year percentage lease structure requiring an 8% to 15% revenue split. Facilities scale dynamically based on occupancy, ranging from express kiosks at 1,650 residents to full-scale supermarkets, independent medical professional offices, and pharmacies at higher scales. All checkouts double as data-telemetry hubs tracking consumption patterns via biometric tokens.

The Q-Men Workforce Method: Income Multiplication

A core economic pillar is the Q-Men Workforce Project, profiled on Yahoo Finance. Under this method, human professionals train omni-AI humanoid agents to copy their exact technical skills. Operators license these digital surrogates to execute multiple client service orders simultaneously, multiplying normal human income by 2 to 20 times while dropping the manual work week to under 2 hours daily spent reviewing a procurement dashboard. Q-Men Workforce Project on digital labor programming was raised by various tech news media outlets (e.g., EWeek.com, SOHU.com, GadgetReview, Yahoo Tech), focused on creating viable use cases involving AGI data stacks (digital DNA) lawfully and technically capable of being preserved for decades or centuries under a Government-use AGI license patent framework.

Cyber Incident Mitigation & Program Updates

Project administrators recently addressed an industry-wide AI security anomaly reported on major search engines and filed cyber incident details with the Pentagon and federal authorities. Officials confirmed that the trial’s localized, air-gapped LoRaWAN architecture prevented any exposure, keeping the data-telemetry environment secure. Meanwhile, postgraduate students and licensed professionals can apply for international work-study programs. Academic tracks feature a 220 clock-hour certification course covering enclave law and zero-trust security. Full trial details and updates are accessible via recovery.org and ClinicalTrials.gov.



Read full story: Q-Men: AGI Robots Digital DNA & Cyber Labor — QAIAx 4E Myths & Facts

Related Topics & Further Reading



QAIAx Program Press Statement - Pre-Launch Phase Participant & Sponsor Detail (Veterans Recovery Network - August 10, 2026)



QAIAx.org - Official Clinical Trial Details (ClinicalTrials.gov — NCT07661823)



Interesting Engineering: New 'Digital DNA' Project



Mjengo Hub: Haptic Suit Project Aims to Keep Human Identity Alive in Robots After Death



(Video Content Channel) QAIAx Clinical Trial Microcities — General Program Details



GlobeNewswire: Inside the World's First AGI Smart Health Cities



Robotics Business Review: AI-119 Vulcan Proposes Hybrid AI Governance System



Veterans First for America is a non-partisan Veterans' rights awareness advocate for events and activities that support the American military veteran community.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4203fdc1-b579-4901-9a6f-f178211b7615

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fcc0135-5cd6-4678-ae21-2c614348b8a3

