AOM Capital Provides $7 Million Financing Facility to European Sports Manufacturer to Accelerate U.S. Expansion

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – AOM Capital today announced the establishment of a $7 million financing facility for an established European sports manufacturer as the company launches a significant expansion of its operations into the United States.

The financing package consists of $1 million in initial growth capital and access to an additional $6 million line of credit, providing the company with both immediate capital and additional financial capacity as its U.S. business develops.

Beyond the financing, AOM Capital expects to work closely with the company as it builds its American presence. As part of that effort, AOM intends to leverage relationships across its existing U.S. client base, portfolio relationships and broader business network to facilitate strategic introductions, develop potential customer relationships and identify commercial opportunities that can help accelerate the company’s growth in the U.S. market.

“This is exactly the type of opportunity we look for at AOM Capital,” said Marcus Butler, Managing Partner of AOM Capital. “We are providing a $7 million capital solution that gives the company the resources and flexibility to execute its U.S. expansion, but our involvement goes well beyond financing. We have built strong relationships with clients and businesses throughout the United States, and we believe many of those relationships can be directly valuable as the company enters this market. We intend to make those introductions, help create commercial opportunities and give the company access to relationships that would otherwise take years to develop. Our goal is to provide not only the capital, but also the relationships and support that can help great companies scale.”

The financing is expected to support the company’s broader U.S. growth strategy, including inventory, infrastructure, distribution, sales development and the establishment of new commercial relationships.

The structure also provides the company with the ability to access additional capital as its U.S. operations grow, allowing financing to scale alongside the business rather than requiring the company to fund its entire expansion upfront.

“We are very selective about the companies we support,” Butler added. “When we see a strong management team, an established business and a compelling opportunity for expansion, we want to become a meaningful partner. For us, success isn’t simply deploying capital. It’s helping the companies we finance become substantially larger and stronger businesses.”

About AOM Capital

AOM Capital is a private investment and specialty bridge lending firm providing customized capital solutions to companies, entrepreneurs and transaction sponsors. AOM Capital focuses on acquisition financing, private credit, bridge financing, growth capital and special situations across a range of industries.

The firm takes a transaction-focused approach to investing, seeking opportunities where flexible structuring, speed and certainty of execution can provide companies with the capital necessary to achieve their strategic objectives.

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