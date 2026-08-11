Longshot Assessed "Awardable" for DARPA ERIS Marketplace

ALAMEDA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longshot, the defense and space technology company pioneering ground-based kinetic launch systems, announced that it has achieved "awardable" status through DARPA Expedited Research Innovation System (ERIS) Marketplace.

Longshot’s solutions are designed to provide affordable, high-cadence launch of large hypersonic and space vehicles. As America continues to upgrade its hypersonic testing infrastructure, it is vital to the nation’s defense interests to have testing launch platforms such as Longshot's space launchers. Longshot is capable of accelerating vehicles to hypersonic speeds in record time, which has national security implications for the Pentagon and all branches of the military. DARPA's awardable status through the ERIS Marketplace is a critical step in that direction.

"We are honored to have been deemed awardable by the DARPA team for our work on multi-injection mass drivers and launch vehicles,” said Mark Bigham, Vice President of Defense, Longshot. “Our new method of kinetic launch will deliver high-cadence launch at affordable prices. We are excited to be part of DARPA's ERIS Marketplace."

“As a DIU PM, I had the honor of working with DARPA on several projects, and I'm looking forward to doing so again, this time in the civilian sector,” said Matt Palumbo, Director of Programs, Longshot. “We're excited to contribute to DARPA's mission.”

Longshot’s video, “Multi-Injection Mass Driver & Launch Platform,” accessible only by government customers with a .mil email address on the DARPA ERIS Marketplace, presents an actual use case in which the company describes its multi-injection launcher and unique vehicle approach.

Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create an ERIS Marketplace account at www.darpaconnect.us/eris .





About Longshot:

Longshot is an emerging launch company pioneering a kinetic “space gun,” a multi-injection, ground-based accelerator designed to propel payloads to hypersonic velocities. By keeping the infrastructure on Earth, Longshot aims to unlock reliable, high-frequency access to space and expand what is possible for science, commerce, and defense. Backed by Silicon Valley venture capital and U.S. Air Force support, the company is advancing a stepwise path from hypersonic testing to scalable orbital capability.

Media Contact:

Emily Richard

Communications Strategy Group (CSG)

erichard@wearecsg.com

About the ERIS Marketplace:

The DARPA ERIS Marketplace is a transformative digital platform designed to accelerate acquisition velocity and advance national security innovation. All 7-minute Awardable solutions housed in the Marketplace have been assessed via competitive procedures against a comprehensive scoring rubric and are readily available for selection, negotiation, and award by government customers with a Marketplace account. By streamlining the procurement process, the ERIS Marketplace empowers DoW organizations to rapidly develop or acquire disruptive technologies that address the evolving challenges of defense and security. Industry and academia are encouraged to showcase their innovative solutions, connecting directly with DARPA and other government customers seeking revolutionary research and technology.

Learn more at: www.darpaconnect.us/eris .

For media requests, please contact outreach@darpa.mil; for all other requests related to the ERIS Marketplace, please contact eris@darpa.mil.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83bac691-16df-498b-963c-5bd845a1b706