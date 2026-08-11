New Era Energy & Digital Supports Strengthened Oversight of Data Center Development in Texas

MIDLAND, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAI) (“New Era” or the “Company”), a developer of next-generation digital infrastructure and integrated power assets, today announced its support for Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s directive to strengthen oversight of data center development in Texas.

The directive calls for greater transparency around data center power and water requirements, infrastructure costs, ownership and community impacts, and reinforces the principle that large-scale development should bring additional energy solutions to Texas rather than shift incremental cost and infrastructure burden onto Texas residents.

“New Era welcomes clearer and higher standards for the industry and is fully committed to working with the Governor, regulators, utilities, ERCOT and the local community to ensure the next generation of digital infrastructure is built the right way,” said Charlie Nelson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of New Era. “Texans must come first. For us, responsible development means paying our own way, protecting the grid and local water resources, and delivering lasting benefits for our neighbors; creating jobs, a strong tax base, and improving local communities.”

New Era’s development approach is built on:

Supplementing Texas power. TCDC’s power strategy is designed around dedicated energy infrastructure, including behind-the-meter generation. This reduces dependence on constrained public-grid capacity while supporting the scale and reliability required by hyperscale customers.

TCDC’s power strategy is designed around dedicated energy infrastructure, including behind-the-meter generation. This reduces dependence on constrained public-grid capacity while supporting the scale and reliability required by hyperscale customers. Protecting water resources by design. TCDC’s data center design prioritizes closed-loop liquid cooling and the use of reclaimed water. New Era is also evaluating multiple independent water and wastewater solutions designed to keep produced water in productive use.

TCDC’s data center design prioritizes closed-loop liquid cooling and the use of reclaimed water. New Era is also evaluating multiple independent water and wastewater solutions designed to keep produced water in productive use. Investing in the communities that host us. TCDC is expected to create significant job, training and educational opportunities through construction and ongoing operations, and to be a meaningful contributor to the local rate and tax base once complete. New Era also intends to be a part of the community, not just an investor in it – committing ongoing support for local library programs in Odessa and an after-school childcare programs serving working families.





New Era believes the standards outlined in the Governor’s directive reflect the same principles on which TCDC was designed – supplementing Texas power, protecting the grid and local resources, and creating enduring value for the communities that host this infrastructure.

About New Era Energy & Digital, Inc.

New Era Energy & Digital is developing large-scale data centers across energy-rich U.S. markets to support AI training and inference workloads. New Era's flagship project, Texas Critical Data Centers, is a 492 acre site located in the Permian Basin, with anticipated capacity scaling to 1.4 GW over time. New Era's strategy is to combine large-acreage sites with flexible power solutions, including behind-the-meter power. New Era's approach is a modular, phased data center deployment model, utilizing best-in-class water efficiency and self-generated power to minimize community impact and accelerate time-to-power for hyperscale, enterprise and edge operators.

For more information, visit: www.newerainfra.ai and follow New Era Energy & Digital on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: our ability to construct, develop, lease and maintain our flagship project; our ability to access adequate project financing, commercial borrowings and debt and equity capital markets to fund our significant anticipated capital expenditures; the impact of supply chain disruptions, labor availability, raw materials and input commodity costs and availability, and manufacturing and transportation; general business and economic conditions; environmental history, remediation, and associated risks; our ability to obtain and renew leases with our tenants on terms favorable to us, and manage our growth, business, financial results and results of operations; our ability to respond to price fluctuations and rapidly changing technology; the impact of tariffs and global trade disruptions on us and our tenants; changes in political conditions, geopolitical turmoil, political instability, civil disturbances, and restrictive governmental actions; the degree and nature of our competition; our failure to generate sufficient cash flows to service indebtedness; our expectations regarding the anticipated timeline of our cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, future financial performance and our ability to continue as a going concern; material negative changes in the creditworthiness and the ability of our tenants to meet their contractual obligations; increases and volatility in interest rates; increased power, labor, equipment procurement, shipping, refurbishment or construction costs; a failure of our information technology systems, systems conversions and integrations, cybersecurity attacks or a breach of our information security systems, networks or processes; our inability to obtain and/or maintain necessary government or other required consents or permits; changes in, or the failure or inability to comply with, local, state, federal and applicable international laws and regulations, including related to taxation, real estate and zoning laws, and increases in real property tax rates; the impact of any financial, accounting, legal or regulatory issues or litigation that may affect us; and other factors (including the risks contained in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

OG Advisory Group

Lincoln Tan

nuai@orangegroupadvisors.com