A Race Against Blindness Launches "Right Toyota Spree" Fundraiser

GILBERT, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, A Race Against Blindness announced the launch of its newest innovative fundraiser: the Right Toyota Spree, an exciting partnership with Right Toyota in Scottsdale, Arizona that gives one supporter the opportunity to create the Toyota garage of their dreams, while helping fund research that brings hope to families affected by childhood blindness.

Running through October 18, the fundraiser features one of the most flexible prize packages the charity has ever offered. The winner will receive up to $150,000 to spend at Right Toyota, allowing them to choose the Toyota, or multiple Toyotas, that best fit their lifestyle, along with $50,000 in cash.

Would you choose the adventure-ready Toyota you've always wanted? Build the ultimate family garage? Purchase reliable vehicles for a growing family? Add a work truck to launch a new business? Or select several efficient commuters within the available budget?

"There isn't one perfect answer. And that's what makes this fundraiser so much fun," said Dr. Steve Johnston, co-founder of A Race Against Blindness. "Every family's needs are different, and this prize gives someone the flexibility and freedom that fits their life."

"We're honored that Right Toyota has partnered with us to transform an exciting opportunity into something that truly changes lives," Johnston said. “Every fundraiser entry helps fund promising research and brings us one step closer to treatments and cures for families affected by inherited retinal diseases.”

Supporters can learn more about the fundraiser, review official rules, and enter online at https://araceagainstblindness.org/products/right-toyota-spree.

A Race Against Blindness has committed more than $6.1 million toward research and clinical trials since its founding in 2023, helping accelerate promising therapies for inherited retinal diseases. The charity's innovative fundraising campaigns have built a passionate nationwide community dedicated to funding cures and advancing hope for families facing vision loss.

About A Race Against Blindness

A Race Against Blindness is a rapidly growing national nonprofit that raises awareness and funding for childhood blindness research.

This family-driven charity has gained national visibility through its highly engaged digital community, which now includes over 500,000 followers across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

The charity is also honored to maintain more than 8,900 independent Trustpilot reviews with an “excellent” 4.9-star rating, reflecting the trust and enthusiasm of its growing community of supporters. They are honored to have earned the prestigious Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition for nonprofit accountability and transparency.

A Race Against Blindness plans to continue expanding partnerships with researchers, nonprofits, businesses, and supporters nationwide as it works toward its mission of funding treatments and cures for inherited retinal diseases.

To learn more about A Race Against Blindness, visit www.ARaceAgainstBlindness.org.

Media Contact

Dr. Steve Johnston

A Race Against Blindness

Donations@ARaceAgainstBlindness.org