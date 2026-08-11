Custom Air Conditioning & Air Quality Completes 2026 Teacher HVAC Giveaway, Awarding Five Home Cooling Systems

ZEPHYRHILLS, FL, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Five local educators were surprised during end-of-year faculty meetings when representatives from Custom Air Conditioning & Air Quality announced that each would receive a new high-efficiency home cooling system.

The announcements concluded the company's 2026 "Do What's Right" Teacher HVAC Giveaway, an initiative the company values at approximately $50,000 in donated equipment, installation labor, warranty coverage, and maintenance service. The giveaway was conducted in partnership with Trane and JB Warranties and timed to Teacher Appreciation Month.

One teacher was selected at each of five schools in the Zephyrhills area:

Double Branch Elementary, Zephyrhills High School, West Zephyrhills Elementary, Centennial Middle School and R.B. Stewart Middle School.

Each winner was notified in front of colleagues during faculty meetings held in the final weeks of the school year. School administrators coordinated the timing of the announcements with the company.

"There's nothing like watching a teacher's face when they realize the announcement is about them," said Patrick Kilgannon, founder of Custom Air Conditioning & Air Quality. "These people spend every day taking care of other families' kids. Getting to take care of them for a change, that's exactly what 'Do What's Right' means to us."

"Florida summers are no joke, and teachers shouldn't have to come home from a hot classroom to a hotter house," added co-owner Aaron Branham. "Every one of these educators earned this, and we're proud our community got to see them celebrated."

Why Teachers, and Why Now: The timing was intentional. Teacher Appreciation Month falls in May, as Central Florida temperatures begin climbing toward summer peaks and residential cooling demand rises.

Full HVAC system replacement is among the more significant unplanned expenses a homeowner can encounter, and it frequently arrives without warning when an aging system fails. By covering that cost for five educators, the giveaway was structured to provide relief at home rather than in the classroom.

Each of the five recipients received a home comfort package the company values at more than $10,000, based on the retail cost of the equipment, installation labor, warranty coverage, and the maintenance membership. Each package includes:

A new high-efficiency Trane HVAC system, installed by Custom Air Conditioning & Air Quality technicians. High-efficiency systems carry higher SEER2 ratings than the older equipment they typically replace; actual utility costs vary by home size, usage patterns, and the system being replaced.

A 10-year parts warranty and a 2-year labor warranty through JB Warranties. The parts warranty covers replacement of covered components, and the labor warranty covers installation labor on qualifying repairs during the first two years. Specific covered components, terms, and exclusions are defined by JB Warranties.

A one-year maintenance membership, which includes scheduled tune-ups and inspections during the coverage period.

Trane supplied the equipment and JB Warranties provided the extended coverage, with Custom Air Conditioning & Air Quality handling selection, installation, and ongoing service.

Rooted in the Community, the company says the giveaway's name reflects an operating principle it has used since its founding in 2004: treating neighbors the way you would want to be treated. Custom Air Conditioning & Air Quality has served Zephyrhills, Wesley Chapel, and the surrounding area for more than two decades, and its employees live in the same communities as the schools involved.

Company leadership says it intends to continue the program in future years.

Photos from the announcements and congratulations to each of the five winning educators are available on the company's social media channels.

About Custom Air Conditioning & Air Quality

https://youtu.be/wbV7AyQf35o

Founded in 2004 and based in Zephyrhills, Florida, Custom Air Conditioning & Air Quality, provides air conditioning installation, repair, heating, ductwork, and indoor air quality services to residential and commercial customers in Pasco and Hillsborough counties. Florida license CAC1814196. More information is available at customacquality.com.

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For more information about Custom Air Conditioning & Air Quality, contact the company here:



Custom Air Conditioning & Air Quality

Patrick Kilgannon

813-641-4889

manager@customacquality.com

36921 Pure Water Wy, Zephyrhills, FL 33541