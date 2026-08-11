Palmetto Publishing Releases Ekenemchukwu Donald Ofuokwu's New Self-Help Book About Personal Growth and Identity

Charleston, SC, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released Breakthrough, a new self-help book by Ekenemchukwu Donald Ofuokwu. Subtitled "Heart Meets Soul," the book offers a deeply personal account of what it takes to grow through life rather than simply go through it. It is now available through major online retailers.

Across twenty-five chapters, Ofuokwu draws on his own lived experience as a young American raised by Nigerian immigrant parents to examine the invisible structures people build to survive. The book moves through subjects including discipline, rejection, identity, and the relationships that quietly shape who a person becomes. Rather than offering prescriptive formulas, Ofuokwu uses abstract scenarios and raw personal narrative to walk alongside readers through the discomfort of transformation. The result is a book that reads less like a manual and more like a companion for the uncertain stretches of early adulthood.

At the center of Breakthrough is a tension familiar to many young adults: the gap between the person others expect you to be and the person you sense you are meant to become. Ofuokwu confronts the quiet shame of feeling directionless, the exhaustion of performing wellness for others, and the temptation to mistake motion for progress. The book does not promise easy answers. Instead, it sits with the reader in uncertainty, examining how setbacks, suffering, and the cost of authenticity can become the raw materials of a meaningful life.

Ofuokwu holds a degree in Economics with a minor in Business Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington. His professional background spans sales, business development, and client engagement. He is also the founder of 10, a venture rooted in the belief that every person holds untapped potential.

Breakthrough is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

About the Author: Ekenemchukwu Donald Ofuokwu is a writer, economist, entrepreneur, and emerging voice at the intersection of personal growth, psychological capital, and human potential. He holds a degree in Economics with a minor in Business Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington. His professional experience spans sales, business development, and client engagement across multiple industries, deepening his understanding of what it means to show up fully for others and for oneself. He is the founder of 10, a venture built on a quiet but radical belief: that within each of us is the potential to become a "10," not through perfection, but through alignment with who we truly are.



His debut book, Breakthrough: Heart Meets Soul, is an honest and unflinching exploration of the inner work that quietly shapes everything we do on the outside. Drawing from lived experience, he takes readers through twenty-five chapters of raw truth, from the structures we build to protect ourselves to the quiet, transformative power of finally embracing who we are. He writes not as someone who has arrived, but as someone still on the road, committed to the journey and willing to share what he finds along the way. The book was born from the questions many carry but rarely voice: Am I enough? Who am I becoming? Where do I belong?

Media Contact: publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Available for interviews: Author, Ekenemchukwu Donald Ofuokwu

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