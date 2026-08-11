GradGuard Named to the Inc. 5000’s List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PHOENIX, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GradGuard, the authority in helping schools reduce financial losses while protecting students from the risks of college life, is pleased to announce it has been named to the Inc. 5000, Inc. Magazine’s annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the first time GradGuard has appeared on the prestigious list.

GradGuard partners with more than 700 colleges and universities nationwide to help families protect their investment in higher education. The 2026 Inc. 5000 list represents a snapshot of the fastest-growing privately held companies from 2022 to 2025. This year’s list includes well-known names such as Shippo, Just Ingredients, and Babylist, placing GradGuard among a distinguished group of high-growth businesses shaping their respective industries.on through its pioneering tuition and renters insurance programs designed specifically for the risks of college life. GradGuard’s tuition insurance can reimburse tuition, housing, and fees, if a student must withdraw for a covered reason, as well as renters insurance designed for students living on or off campus. The company’s inclusion on the Inc. 5000 reflects sustained growth driven by expanding institutional partnerships and rising demand from families seeking to safeguard their college investment. More importantly, this growth signifies that more students than ever are stepping onto campus with they confidence and protection they deserve.

“Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a credit to the trust that colleges, universities, and families have placed in GradGuard over the years,” said John Fees, co-founder and CEO of GradGuard. “This growth has been driven by the same mission that has guided us from day one: helping schools educate and protect students and their families’ investment in college education and giving them confidence through life’s unexpected moments. None of it would be possible without our team’s dedication or the trust of the more than 700 institutions we’re proud to call partners.”

“This recognition belongs to every member of the GradGuard team,” said Leticia Gastelum, Chief People Officer at GradGuard. “At GradGuard, our mission isn't just a statement on a wall, it's what drives how we hire, how we lead, and how we show up for each other. When people believe in what they're building, the impact shows. And the impact we're most proud of is the peace of mind we've been able to give to millions of students and families. Our growth has been fueled by a culture that puts people first, both the employees who show up every day and the schools, students and families we serve. When we invest in our team’s growth, wellbeing, and sense of purpose, the investment shows up in the experience we deliver.”

The Inc. 5000 ranks companies based on verified percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. GradGuard ranked No. 2331 on this year’s list, reflecting 144% growth in revenue during that span. Past Inc. 5000 honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, and Patagonia. Looking ahead, GradGuard plans to build on this momentum not just to scale the business, but to scale its impact. By growing its network of college and university partnerships and expanding its protections programs, GradGuard remains steadfast in its commitment to making higher education a safer, more secure investment for every student and family.

About GradGuard:

GradGuard is the authority on helping schools educate and protect students from the risks of college life. As the #1 source of college tuition and renters insurance, GradGuard’s pioneering protections have served more than 2 million students at more than 1,900 unique institutions.

To learn more, visit www.gradguard.com.

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