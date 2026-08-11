MotorCity Casino Hotel Debuts First Newly Renovated Guestrooms as Part of $65 Million ELEVATE THE ESCAPE Initiative

Detroit, MI, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MotorCity Casino Hotel today unveiled the opening of the first phase of its newly renovated guestrooms, which are now available for booking. The initial phase includes two completed floors, with additional renovated guestrooms and suites scheduled to open progressively through the end of 2027. The project is a component of ELEVATE THE ESCAPE, MotorCity Casino Hotel’s multi-year $65 million initiative to transform the guest experience across the property.

Experience:

Guests can now book the renovated Executive King and Executive Two Queen guestrooms, as well as the Executive Suite. While maintaining their generous footprint, the guestrooms have been reconfigured into functional “mini suites” that provide greater comfort and flexibility, with distinct areas for guests to work, relax, and recharge.

The redesigned layouts maximize natural light while preserving the hotel’s signature views of the Detroit skyline. Built-in banquette seating, flexible work surfaces, integrated technology, and intuitive lighting enhance how guests use the space throughout their stay. The renovation also extends into guestroom corridors and elevator lobbies, where custom artwork by Detroit artist Rick Vian reinforces the property’s connection to the city and celebrates Detroit’s creative community.

“These guestrooms bring a new level of comfort, design, and functionality to the hotel experience at MotorCity,” said Fred Isaacs, vice president of hotel operations at MotorCity Casino Hotel. “As part of ELEVATE THE ESCAPE, they give our guests a polished, comfortable retreat while keeping them connected to everything MotorCity and Detroit have to offer.”

Design:

Developed in partnership with Gensler Detroit, the guestrooms draw inspiration from modern residential design to create a warm, refined retreat that complements the excitement throughout the property. Rich wood tones, natural textures, layered lighting, and carefully selected finishes create a sophisticated yet comfortable environment that feels distinctly MotorCity.

“The guestrooms were designed as a true retreat that balances the energy of the casino,” said Lily Diego, creative director at Gensler Detroit. “By transforming the existing layouts into mini suites, we created a greater sense of space while incorporating intuitive features designed around the needs of today’s traveler.”

Looking Ahead:

Additional renovated floors will become available in phases as construction progresses, with the full guestroom and suite project expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Future ELEVATE THE ESCAPE announcements will highlight additional enhancements across the property, including dining, casino, and loyalty program upgrades.

High-resolution images of the renovated guestrooms are available in the MotorCity Casino Hotel Press Room: playm.cc/HotelRoomGallery

About MotorCity Casino Hotel

Located on Grand River Avenue at the Lodge Freeway (M-10), MotorCity Casino Hotel is the only locally owned and operated casino in Detroit. Marian Ilitch became the sole owner of MotorCity Casino in 2005 and led a major expansion and renovation of the property that was completed in 2008. The entertainment complex features an expansive gaming floor, the FanDuel Sportsbook at MotorCity Casino, and a 400-room hotel with spacious accommodations and the award-winning D.Tour Spa. The property also features dining and nightlife destinations including Revel Steak and The Wagner center bar, Sound Board concert venue, meeting and event space spanning more than 67,000 square feet, and other amenities. For more information about MotorCity Casino Hotel, or to make a reservation, visit www.motorcitycasino.com or call 1-866-STAY-MCC.

Media Contact

press@motorcitycasino.com

313-777-8711

playm.cc/PressReleases

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