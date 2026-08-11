New York, USA, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Neurodegenerative Disease Market is Expected to Showcase Significant Growth at a CAGR of ~6% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The neurodegenerative disease market is witnessing steady growth, driven by the rising prevalence of disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Huntington's disease, particularly among the aging global population. Advances in disease-modifying therapies, biomarker-based diagnostics, and precision medicine are reshaping the treatment landscape and improving early intervention strategies. Increasing investments in neuroscience research, expanding clinical pipelines, and favorable regulatory support for innovative therapies are further accelerating market expansion. Additionally, growing awareness, improved healthcare infrastructure, and enhanced access to advanced treatments across emerging markets are expected to sustain the market's growth trajectory over the coming years.

DelveInsight’s Neurodegenerative Disease Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading neurodegenerative disease companies’ market shares, challenges, neurodegenerative disease market drivers, barriers, trends, and key neurodegenerative disease companies in the market.

Neurodegenerative Disease Market Summary

2025 Neurodegenerative Disease Market Size: ~ USD 54 Billion

USD 54 Billion 2034 Projected Neurodegenerative Disease Market Size: ~ USD 93 Billion

USD 93 Billion Neurodegenerative Disease Market Growth Rate (2026-2034): ~ 6%

6% Largest Neurodegenerative Disease Market: North America

North America Largest Indication Segment: Alzheimer's Disease Category

Alzheimer's Disease Category Key Companies in the Neurodegenerative Disease Market: Eisai Co., Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Biogen Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK plc), H. Lundbeck A/S, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., PTC Therapeutics, Inc., and others

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Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Neurodegenerative Disease Market

Growing Aging Population: The global increase in the elderly population is one of the primary drivers of the neurodegenerative disease market. Since conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and other dementias predominantly affect older adults, the expanding geriatric demographic continues to fuel demand for effective diagnostic and therapeutic solutions.

The global increase in the elderly population is one of the primary drivers of the neurodegenerative disease market. Since conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and other dementias predominantly affect older adults, the expanding geriatric demographic continues to fuel demand for effective diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. Rising Disease Prevalence and Diagnosis Rates: The incidence of neurodegenerative disorders is increasing worldwide due to longer life expectancy, lifestyle changes, and improved disease awareness. Advances in diagnostic technologies and greater access to healthcare services are enabling earlier and more accurate diagnosis, contributing to market growth.

The incidence of neurodegenerative disorders is increasing worldwide due to longer life expectancy, lifestyle changes, and improved disease awareness. Advances in diagnostic technologies and greater access to healthcare services are enabling earlier and more accurate diagnosis, contributing to market growth. Advancements in Disease-Modifying Therapies: The development of disease-modifying treatments (DMTs) is transforming the treatment landscape beyond symptomatic management. Novel therapies targeting amyloid-beta, tau proteins, alpha-synuclein, and other disease mechanisms are creating new commercial opportunities and expanding the therapeutic market.

The development of disease-modifying treatments (DMTs) is transforming the treatment landscape beyond symptomatic management. Novel therapies targeting amyloid-beta, tau proteins, alpha-synuclein, and other disease mechanisms are creating new commercial opportunities and expanding the therapeutic market. Increasing Research and Development Investments: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are significantly increasing investments in neuroscience research to address the high unmet need in neurodegenerative diseases. Strong clinical pipelines, strategic collaborations, and government funding are accelerating the development of innovative therapies.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are significantly increasing investments in neuroscience research to address the high unmet need in neurodegenerative diseases. Strong clinical pipelines, strategic collaborations, and government funding are accelerating the development of innovative therapies. Growing Adoption of Biomarkers and Precision Medicine: Advances in biomarker-based diagnostics, genetic testing, and personalized medicine are improving patient selection and treatment outcomes. Precision medicine approaches are enabling more targeted therapies, enhancing clinical success rates and supporting market expansion.

Advances in biomarker-based diagnostics, genetic testing, and personalized medicine are improving patient selection and treatment outcomes. Precision medicine approaches are enabling more targeted therapies, enhancing clinical success rates and supporting market expansion. Technological Innovations in Diagnosis and Monitoring: Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), digital biomarkers, wearable monitoring devices, and advanced neuroimaging techniques are improving disease detection and progression monitoring. These innovations facilitate earlier intervention and optimize patient management.

Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), digital biomarkers, wearable monitoring devices, and advanced neuroimaging techniques are improving disease detection and progression monitoring. These innovations facilitate earlier intervention and optimize patient management. Expanding Regulatory Support for Innovative Therapies: Regulatory agencies are increasingly offering expedited review pathways, orphan drug incentives, and breakthrough therapy designations for promising neurodegenerative disease treatments. These initiatives shorten development timelines and encourage continued innovation in the sector.

Regulatory agencies are increasingly offering expedited review pathways, orphan drug incentives, and breakthrough therapy designations for promising neurodegenerative disease treatments. These initiatives shorten development timelines and encourage continued innovation in the sector. Growing Healthcare Expenditure and Improved Access to Care: Rising healthcare investments across developed and emerging economies are enhancing access to specialized neurological care and advanced therapies. Expanded reimbursement programs and improved healthcare infrastructure are supporting wider adoption of innovative treatments.

Rising healthcare investments across developed and emerging economies are enhancing access to specialized neurological care and advanced therapies. Expanded reimbursement programs and improved healthcare infrastructure are supporting wider adoption of innovative treatments. Increasing Strategic Collaborations and Licensing Agreements: Pharmaceutical companies are actively pursuing partnerships, acquisitions, and licensing agreements to strengthen their neuroscience portfolios. These collaborations accelerate drug development, broaden research capabilities, and facilitate the commercialization of novel therapies.

Pharmaceutical companies are actively pursuing partnerships, acquisitions, and licensing agreements to strengthen their neuroscience portfolios. These collaborations accelerate drug development, broaden research capabilities, and facilitate the commercialization of novel therapies. Rising Awareness and Patient Advocacy Initiatives: Patient advocacy organizations and public health campaigns are increasing awareness about neurodegenerative diseases, encouraging early diagnosis and treatment. Greater awareness also supports clinical trial participation and promotes investment in research, contributing to sustained market growth.





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Regional Neurodegenerative Disease Market Insights

North America

North America captured the largest share of the neurodegenerative disease market, accounting for approximately 42% of the global market in 2025.

The region's leadership is driven by its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders, and rapid uptake of innovative treatment options.

The region is also at the forefront of developing next-generation therapies, including RNA-based, gene, and cell therapies, supported by a robust biotechnology ecosystem centered in innovation hubs such as Boston and San Francisco.

Companies and research institutions in these areas are actively advancing antisense oligonucleotides, gene replacement strategies, and regenerative cell therapies for disorders such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Furthermore, substantial investments in neuroscience research and therapeutic development by leading pharmaceutical companies, including Biogen, Eli Lilly and Company, and Roche, are accelerating clinical development, biomarker innovation, and precision medicine initiatives, further strengthening North America's position in the neurodegenerative disease treatment market.

Europe

The European neurodegenerative disease treatment market is experiencing robust growth, driven by a rapidly aging population, the increasing incidence of conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis, and the presence of well-established, adequately funded healthcare systems across the region.

Europe continues to play a leading role in neurological research and the adoption of advanced therapies, supported by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), whose regulatory framework enables faster approvals for treatments addressing significant unmet medical needs.

Market expansion has been further supported by the introduction of disease-modifying Alzheimer's therapies, including the broader availability of LEQEMBI following its EU approval in April 2025, with access expanding across major markets such as Germany and the UK.

At the same time, major pharmaceutical companies, including Roche and Novartis, are increasing investments in neuroscience research, advancing clinical programs focused on multiple sclerosis, neurodegenerative biomarkers, and gene-based therapies throughout Europe.

Furthermore, collaborative research initiatives and EU-funded programs such as Horizon Europe are fostering innovation by supporting the development of RNA-based and cell-based therapies for rare neurodegenerative diseases, reinforcing Europe's position as a global leader in neurological treatment innovation.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is becoming a key contributor to the growth of the neurodegenerative disease treatment market, supported by its expanding elderly population, rising prevalence of neurological disorders, and continuous improvements in healthcare infrastructure. Nations including Japan, China, India, and South Korea are experiencing a substantial increase in the incidence of Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and other dementia-related disorders, leading to a larger patient population and heightened demand for both symptom-managing and disease-modifying treatment options.

At the same time, the region has made notable progress in enhancing diagnostic technologies, strengthening hospital infrastructure, and expanding specialized neurology care services, allowing for earlier diagnosis and timely therapeutic intervention.

APAC has also become an increasingly important hub for global clinical research, with multinational pharmaceutical companies broadening their clinical development activities and accelerating the adoption of innovative therapies such as biologics and targeted small-molecule drugs.

For example, companies including Eli Lilly and Company and Roche have expanded Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease clinical trials across Japan and China to facilitate faster patient enrollment and support regional regulatory approvals.

Furthermore, government-led healthcare initiatives and rising investments in neuroscience research are improving treatment accessibility throughout the region.

China's national neuroscience programs and Japan's comprehensive dementia care policies are playing a significant role in advancing research, patient care, and healthcare delivery.

Together, these developments are establishing APAC as one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing markets for neurodegenerative disease treatments worldwide.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the neurodegenerative disease market, get a snapshot of the Neurodegenerative Disease Market Share

Recent Developmental Activities in the Neurodegenerative Disease Market

In July 2026, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. announced its plans to submit a New Drug Submission (NDS) to Health Canada for PrimeC as a treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), following a productive Pre-NDS meeting with the agency. The company expects to finalize and file the submission within the coming months.

announced its plans to submit a New Drug Submission (NDS) to Health Canada for PrimeC as a treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), following a productive Pre-NDS meeting with the agency. The company expects to finalize and file the submission within the coming months. In July 2026, Estrigenix Therapeutics raised series seed capital to accelerate ERβ platform development in women's health and neurodegenerative diseases.

raised series seed capital to accelerate ERβ platform development in women's health and neurodegenerative diseases. In July 2026, Oxford Brain Diagnostics announced the presentation of five new studies at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2026, further reinforcing the growing body of evidence supporting its proprietary Cortical Disarray Measurement technology as a quantitative biomarker of neurodegenerative disease biology.

announced the presentation of five new studies at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2026, further reinforcing the growing body of evidence supporting its proprietary Cortical Disarray Measurement technology as a quantitative biomarker of neurodegenerative disease biology. In July 2026, Amprion and Modality.AI entered into a collaboration to investigate the integration of molecular biomarkers with objective digital assessments to enhance the characterization of central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

entered into a collaboration to investigate the integration of molecular biomarkers with objective digital assessments to enhance the characterization of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. In July 2026, Viz.ai partnered with Cortechs.ai to incorporate the NeuroQuant and NeuroQuant MS suite into its platform, broadening access to advanced quantitative neuroimaging solutions for hospitals and health systems across the United States.

What is Neurodegenerative Disease?

Neurodegenerative diseases are a group of progressive disorders characterized by the gradual degeneration and loss of neurons in the brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nervous system, leading to a decline in cognitive, motor, sensory, or autonomic functions. These conditions typically worsen over time because damaged nerve cells have a limited ability to regenerate. Common neurodegenerative diseases include Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Huntington's disease, and multiple sclerosis, although the underlying mechanisms vary among disorders. Key pathological processes often involve abnormal protein aggregation, mitochondrial dysfunction, oxidative stress, neuroinflammation, and impaired cellular waste clearance. As global populations age, the prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases continues to rise, creating a significant healthcare and socioeconomic burden while driving extensive research into disease-modifying therapies, early diagnostic biomarkers, and innovative treatment approaches.

Neurodegenerative Disease Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2023–2034 Neurodegenerative Disease Market CAGR ~6% Neurodegenerative Disease Market Size by 2034 ~USD 93 Billion Key Neurodegenerative Disease Companies Eisai Co., Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Biogen Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK plc), H. Lundbeck A/S, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., PTC Therapeutics, Inc., and others

Neurodegenerative Disease Market Assessment

Neurodegenerative Disease Market Segmentation Neurodegenerative Disease Market Segmentation By Disease Type: Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), and Others Neurodegenerative Disease Market Segmentation By Molecule Type: Small Molecule and Biologics Neurodegenerative Disease Market Segmentation By Drug Class: Cholinesterase Inhibitors, NMDA Receptor Antagonists, MAO-B Inhibitor, Dopamine Agonists, and Others Neurodegenerative Disease Market Segmentation By Route of Administration: Oral, Subcutaneous, and Others Neurodegenerative Disease Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Others Neurodegenerative Disease Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

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Table of Contents

1 Neurodegenerative Disease Market Report Introduction 2 Neurodegenerative Disease Market Executive Summary 3 Neurodegenerative Disease Market Key Factors Analysis 4 Impact Analysis 5 Regulatory Analysis 6 Neurodegenerative Disease Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Neurodegenerative Disease Market Assessment 8 Competitive Landscape 9 Startup Funding & Investment Trends 10 Neurodegenerative Disease Market Company and Product Profiles 11 KOL Views 12 Project Approach 13 About DelveInsight 14 Disclaimer & Contact Us

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