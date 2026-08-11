Gardners Candies Now in Wawa as C-store, Grocery Distribution Expands

Number of c-store, grocery and other retail locations carrying Gardners products has tripled in two years

2026 sales up 24% over 2025

TYRONE, Pa., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gardners Candies, famous for its Original Peanut Butter Meltaways, has hit a milestone in its national expansion strategy with its products now being sold in over 1,000 Wawa locations.

Gardners is owned by Pittsburgh-based Sarris Candies. Just over two years ago, Jim Westover was hired as Gardners’ chief executive and tasked with turning it into a true national brand. While Gardners, which has been hand-crafting chocolates and other confections for more than 125 years, had a solid footing in Pennsylvania and the East Coast, could it find fans — and more importantly, distributors and retailers – around the country?

The answer is yes, with Gardners discovering sweet success in the crowded candy market. According to Westover, who is chief operating officer, the number of retail locations carrying its products has more than tripled, with more than 3,000 new locations added the last two years. Through July, sales were up more than 24% over 2025, which saw a year-over-year increase of 7%.

Wawa, the latest c-store to offer Gardners confections, is now carrying a countertop point-of-purchase display featuring individually wrapped Original Peanut Butter Meltaways in a 60-count gravity box. Wilshe Enterprises brokered the deal.

As a result of both new and expanded distribution agreements, chocolate fans can now find Gardners sweets in many other convenience stores, including Sheetz, GetGo, Royal Farms, Season’s Corner Market, Rutter’s and Little General Stores.

Grocers that now carry Gardners include Giant Eagle, Giant Food Stores, Fresh Market and Wegmans. Cracker Barrel, CVS and Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop locations also stock them.

“We’ve invested in developing new, on-trend products and innovative packaging, while staying focused on crafting high quality, premium products that stand out,” Westover said.

That is driving increased interest from distributors and retailers, resulting in new distribution points through KeHE, National Convenience Distributors, McLane, Core-Mark, UNFI, Team Sledd, PFG, and H.T. Hackney, as well as Wilshe Enterprises.

In addition, the brand’s distribution is being expanded this year to nearly 40 airport shops, including CIBO locations throughout the United States, and the new Penn's Landing Market in the Philadelphia airport.

Along with retail locations nationwide, Gardners Candies are available online at www.gardnerscandies.com and in Gardners’ seven Central Pennsylvania candy stores.

About Gardners Candies, Inc.

Gardners Candies was founded in 1897 by sixteen-year-old entrepreneur James “Pike” Gardner in Tyrone, Pennsylvania. The brand operates several stores in communities across Central Pennsylvania, distributes a variety of products to retailers across the country, and is most renowned for its famous Original Peanut Butter Meltaways. Beyond regional storefronts and online sales, Gardners Candies offers fundraising programs, business and custom gifting solutions, and private label services for various companies. Acquired by Sarris Candies, Inc. in 1997, Gardners Candies has continued to uphold a legacy of providing quality, locally sourced products with dedicated customer service. For more information, visit gardnerscandies.com or follow Gardners Candies on social media.

https://www.facebook.com/GardnersCandies

https://www.instagram.com/GardnersCandies

https://www.tiktok.com/@gardners.candies

https://www.linkedin.com/company/gardners-candies-inc/

Contact:

Brad Ritter, Ritter Communications

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/395e311b-7b0e-46fe-8318-2a5a5428c9e3