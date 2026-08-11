Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Own a Luxury Home in the Bella Terra Collection at Tesoro Highlands in Valencia, California

VALENCIA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase a new home in the Bella Terra Collection at Toll Brothers at Tesoro Highlands in Valencia, California. Only three homes remain available for sale in this exclusive gated community, including the stunning move-in-ready model home.





Toll Brothers at Tesoro Highlands - Bella Terra Collection is a luxury community offering breathtaking views from an elevated setting within Santa Clarita.

The community features spacious home designs with up to 6 bedrooms and 4.5 to 6.5 bathrooms, ranging from 3,400 to 3,700 square feet of living space.

Homes are set on expansive home sites and priced from $1.65 million.

Residents enjoy access to resort-style amenities including a clubhouse, outdoor pool, spa, cabanas, outdoor barbecues, and a planned trail system for biking and hiking throughout Santa Clarita.









The model home for sale, located on Home Site 1, is offered fully furnished and professionally designed, providing an exceptional opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind Toll Brothers model home. The Astra Spanish Contemporary model home is complete with designer-selected finishes, elevated upgrades, and thoughtfully curated interiors. The home is also professionally landscaped, providing a turnkey experience for new home shoppers looking to move into a beautifully completed luxury home.





"Bella Terra at Tesoro Highlands provides an exceptional lifestyle in a premier location, and this is the last chance for home shoppers to call it home," said Nick Norvilas, Group President of Toll Brothers in Los Angeles. "The model home offers an incredible opportunity to own a move-in ready professionally designed home in this sought-after community."

The Bella Terra Sales Center is located at 29918 N Camino Los Robles in Valencia. For more information, contact Toll Brothers at 844-700-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)