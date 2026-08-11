UAE’s Record Investment Inflows Reinforce Global Momentum for AIM Congress 2026

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the 15th edition of AIM Congress places the spotlight on the UAE’s rising stature as a global hub for capital flows and investment opportunity, following the country’s fourth consecutive year of record foreign direct investment performance.

According to the World Investment Report 2026 issued by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, UNCTAD, and based on official data, foreign direct investment inflows into the UAE reached AED 177.3 billion in 2025, achieving 6% growth and advancing the country to 9th place globally among the world’s leading destinations for foreign direct investment.

The same data shows that the UAE’s cumulative foreign direct investment stock reached AED 1.171 trillion by the end of 2025. The country also maintained its position as the second-ranked global destination for new greenfield FDI projects for the third consecutive year, attracting 1,562 projects, while accounting for 38% of greenfield project capital expenditure in the Middle East.

This investment momentum is being reinforced by the continued expansion of the UAE’s non oil foreign trade. According to data from the UAE Government Media Office, the country’s non oil foreign trade reached AED 1.937 trillion during the first half of 2026, recording 13.1% year on year growth, while non oil exports reached a historic high of AED 452.8 billion, up 23.9%.

The 15th edition takes place from 7 to 9 September 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the theme “Reshaping Global Prosperity: Unlocking New Investment Pathways Towards a Sustainable and Inclusive Future”. It convenes an influential global community of leaders, senior government officials, policymakers, regional and international investors, major corporations, and global organizations to address the priorities redefining the future of investment. The platform also enables strategic partnerships that strengthen capital flows, expand international trade, and accelerate cross border economic cooperation.

The Congress examines these transformations through its three strategic pillars: Global Markets, Future Economies, and NexGen. Together, these pillars provide investors, government delegations, and financial institutions with a platform to identify cooperation opportunities, build cross border business networks, and engage in strategic dialogue on the sectors, policies, and investment pathways shaping sustained economic expansion.

Institutional investors, fund managers, government delegations, and corporate leaders are invited to register for the 15th edition of AIM Congress and explore the full agenda through the official website.

About AIM Congress

AIM Congress is a leading global investment platform organized by AIM Global Foundation. Its 15th edition takes place from 7 to 9 September 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the theme “Reshaping Global Prosperity: Unlocking New Investment Pathways Towards a Sustainable and Inclusive Future”.

Built around three strategic pillars, Global Markets, Future Economies, and NexGen, AIM Congress continues to expand its global influence. Its 2025 edition attracted more than 15,831 participants from 181 countries and featured 1,385 speakers across 431 sessions, reinforcing its position as the world’s leading platform for investment, innovation, and economic cooperation.

For more information, visit: www.aimcongress.com

marina.mounir@strategicinfinity.com