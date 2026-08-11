Radix Showcases as Platinum Sponsor at AVEVA Day Energy & EPC 2026

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radix, a global leader in engineering and digital solutions, announced its participation as the Platinum Sponsor at AVEVA Day Energy & EPC 2026, taking place August 18–19 at The Westin Houston Memorial City in Houston, Texas.

Driven by its "Vision to Value" framework, Radix will showcase how asset-intensive companies can navigate tight efficiency margins and rising operational complexity to achieve sustained operational excellence and rapid ROI at scale through data-driven technology solutions, advanced analytics, and Agentic AI.

Platinum Keynote Highlight: Bridge Real-Time Data and Agentic AI

As a major highlight of the event, Radix leadership will co-present the opening Platinum Keynote alongside strategic energy partner Shell.

The session titled “From Real-time Insights to AI Readiness: Scaling Predictive Performance Across Upstream, Downstream and Chemicals” will feature Keynote Speaker, Randeep Singh, Product Manager at Shell, along with Yolanda Pessanha, Program Manager, Radix, and moderated by Brian Sidle, VP of Strategic Alliances, Radix.

During the keynote, Randeep Singh will share a practical roadmap for evolving digital ecosystems from traditional data collection into autonomous, intelligent action.

Emphasizing the mindset required for continuous digital evolution, Singh referenced management thinker Peter Drucker, noting, “Knowledge has to be improved, challenged, and increased constantly, or it vanishes.”

Drawing on decades of enterprise experience across Shell’s upstream, downstream, and chemicals operations, the session will focus on:

Squeezing Maximum Value from PI: Leveraging real-time data foundations to optimize baseline asset performance, throughput, and system reliability across diverse operating environments.

Operationalizing Predictive Analytics: Viewing asset health through the practical lens of site engineers and operators to seamlessly embed predictive capabilities into daily surveillance workflows.

Building the Foundation for Autonomous Operations: Moving from passive monitoring to proactive, standardized surveillance practices — the structured data, instrumentation discipline, and cross-platform architecture that autonomous industrial performance is ultimately built on.

Bridging Engineering Expertise with Next-Gen Digital Strategy

As a long-standing AVEVA trusted technology partner with deep engineering domain expertise, Radix helps industrial operators bridge the gap between ambitious digital visions and measurable operational results.

"The future of industrial operations belongs to organizations that can transform complex data into faster, smarter business decisions," said Flavio Guimaraes, Co-Founder and Chief Practices & Alliances Officer at Radix. "At Radix, we help energy, EPC, and manufacturing companies unlock value across their operations by connecting people, processes, and technology. Through our continued collaboration with AVEVA, we're empowering customers to accelerate innovation, optimize performance, and realize tangible business results—faster than ever before."

Sustained Engagement with Industry Leaders

Throughout the two-day conference, Radix will engage directly with leaders across the oil and gas, manufacturing, EPC, and energy sectors to discuss data intelligence, asset lifecycle management, and scalable automation.

"As our partnership with AVEVA continues to grow globally, we're creating new opportunities to bring innovation, domain expertise, and value to industrial organizations," said Brian Sidle, VP of Strategic Alliances at Radix. "AVEVA Day is an important milestone in strengthening those connections and shaping the future of autonomous and predictive industrial operations together."

Engage with the Radix Delegation

The senior leadership and domain expert delegation representing Radix at AVEVA Day Energy & EPC 2026 includes:

Brian Sidle, VP of Strategic Alliances

Cesar Tavares, VP Tech Sales North America

Ali Kashi, Business Development Manager

Yolanda Pessanha, Program Manager





Delegates are invited to meet the Radix team in the Innovation Zone and during dedicated technical sessions to explore strategic opportunities, review real-world use cases, and optimize asset performance across the enterprise.

About Radix

Founded in 2010, Radix is a privately held technology solutions and services company operating globally, empowering customers with consulting, engineering, operations technology, and digital solutions. Radix combines key capabilities and practices to enable its customers worldwide to thrive in their technological journey. With North American headquarters in Houston, TX, and headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, including offices in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte, Radix provides technology-based, data-driven solutions to asset-intensive industries. Radix's robust capabilities extend to more than 30 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.radixeng.com.

For more information:

Citalouise Geiggar, Ph.D.

citalouise.geiggar@radixeng.com

Radix

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