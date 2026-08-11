MILWAUKEE, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. Luke's Medical Center is taking another significant step toward advancing women's cancer care with the purchase of the da Vinci 5 (DV5) robotic surgical platform, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to innovation in robotic-assisted gynecologic oncology. The acquisition represents a major investment in next-generation surgical technology designed to improve collaboration among surgical teams, enhance precision, and deliver superior patient outcomes.

The addition of the DV5 platform marks a new chapter in robotic-assisted cancer surgery at St. Luke's Medical Center. The advanced system is engineered to improve intraoperative collaboration by supporting a true team-based approach to oncologic surgery. With enhanced visualization capabilities and more efficient preoperative docking, the DV5 platform allows surgeons and operating room teams to perform complex gynecologic oncology procedures with greater efficiency and coordination.

The new platform also introduces significant advancements in intraoperative insufflation, smoke evacuation, robotic arm manipulation, and instrument control. These enhancements contribute to improved workflow in the operating room while enabling surgeons to focus on delivering highly precise and minimally invasive procedures. Ultimately, patients benefit from the latest robotic technology that supports greater surgical accuracy, reduced recovery times, and a continued focus on exceptional outcomes.

The investment further strengthens St. Luke's Medical Center's dedication to robotic surgery in gynecologic oncology and reinforces its position as a regional leader in advanced cancer care. It also complements the remarkable surgical experience of Dr. Scott Kamelle, whose expertise has made him one of the most accomplished robotic gynecologic surgeons in the Midwest. With nearly 4,000 robotic surgeries performed, Dr. Scott Kamelle continues to set a benchmark for excellence in minimally invasive gynecologic cancer surgery while helping expand patient access to advanced robotic procedures.

Widely recognized for his clinical excellence, Dr. Scott Kamelle has devoted his career to improving outcomes for women facing gynecologic cancers. His patient-centered philosophy combines compassionate care with the latest surgical innovations, ensuring every treatment plan is personalized to each patient's unique diagnosis and goals.

Following his Internship and Residency at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, he completed a Fellowship in Gynecologic Oncology at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, where he received specialized training in the comprehensive treatment of gynecologic malignancies.

Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Scott Kamelle has held numerous leadership roles that have shaped the future of robotic gynecologic oncology. As Director of Gynecological Oncology at Aurora Health Care, he led initiatives focused on expanding access to advanced cancer treatments. He also serves as an Associate Professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine, mentoring future physicians and contributing to the education of the next generation of gynecologic oncologists.

A recognized pioneer in robotic surgery, he chaired Aurora Health Care's Robotic Steering Committee for more than a decade. During this time, he played an instrumental role in integrating robotic-assisted surgery into gynecologic oncology programs, helping establish best practices that have transformed surgical care for countless patients.

Beyond the operating room, Dr. Scott Kamelle remains deeply involved in clinical research focused on advancing the understanding and treatment of gynecologic cancers. His work has been supported by prestigious grants, including funding from the Aurora Cancer Care Research Institute, reflecting his ongoing commitment to innovation and evidence-based medicine.

Education also remains central to his mission. Through his website and educational resources, Dr. Scott Kamelle shares expert insights on gynecologic oncology, robotic surgery, and the latest advances in cancer treatment, empowering patients with the information they need to make informed healthcare decisions.

The acquisition of the da Vinci 5 robotic platform represents more than an investment in technology—it reflects St. Luke's Medical Center's continued commitment to delivering world-class cancer care through innovation, collaboration, and surgical excellence. Combined with nearly 4,000 robotic procedures and decades of leadership in gynecologic oncology, the new platform positions the medical center to continue setting new standards in minimally invasive cancer surgery throughout the Midwest.

As robotic surgery continues to evolve, St. Luke's Medical Center remains dedicated to expanding access to cutting-edge surgical solutions that improve patient safety, enhance precision, and support better long-term outcomes for women diagnosed with gynecologic cancers.

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Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center

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Contact: 414-649-6000