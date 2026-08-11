HireQuotient's EasySource Delivers $60,000 Cost Savings for Stern at Home Therapy, US Healthcare Firm





SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireQuotient , a pioneer in artificial intelligence-driven talent acquisition solutions, who announced their strategic partnership with Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) last week to empower frontline industries with AI agents for recruitment, today announced the successful early results from deployment of its flagship sourcing platform, EasySource, at Stern at Home Therapy.

By deploying autonomous AI agents to automate top-of-funnel candidate discovery and engagement, Stern at Home Therapy , a US based healthcare firm, reduced its clinical time-to-hire by 45% to 50% while capturing over $60,000 in direct cost savings.

The US healthcare sector faces unprecedented structural challenges, including acute clinician shortages, strict geographical licensure requirements, and substantial revenue loss resulting from open clinical requisitions. Passive job boards and legacy recruitment channels routinely fail to engage specialized, in-demand clinicians. HireQuotient solves these systemic industry bottlenecks by integrating deep government license repositories, multi-channel candidate intelligence, and conversational AI outreach tools into a single talent discovery engine.

Platform Core Capabilities: Enterprise AI Sourcing Engine & Recruitment Operating System

HireQuotient’s EasySource platform operates as an autonomous talent co-pilot designed to navigate complex healthcare sourcing workflows. The platform combines verified entity data layers with automated multi-channel engagement to deliver accurate candidate matches:

90% Government Repository Coverage : EasySource dynamically queries state government registries and licensing boards across the United States. By maintaining over 90% coverage of state license databases, the platform automatically verifies credentials, active standing, and regional territory compliance before initiating candidate contact.

: EasySource dynamically queries state government registries and licensing boards across the United States. By maintaining over 90% coverage of state license databases, the platform automatically verifies credentials, active standing, and regional territory compliance before initiating candidate contact. 20M+ Verified Healthcare Professional Network : The platform provides direct access to a database of over 20 million verified healthcare clinicians, enabling recruiting teams to connect directly with passive candidates.

: The platform provides direct access to a database of over 20 million verified healthcare clinicians, enabling recruiting teams to connect directly with passive candidates. Data Intelligence Partnerships : To ensure high deliverability and contact accuracy, EasySource integrates directly with leading data intelligence networks, including RocketReach and Apollo.io.

: To ensure high deliverability and contact accuracy, EasySource integrates directly with leading data intelligence networks, including and Apollo.io. Autonomous AI Calling and Texting : Recognizing that field-based and mobile healthcare professionals rarely monitor email during working hours, EasySource features automated AI voice calling and SMS text engagement. The platform’s conversational AI agents initiate contact, evaluate regional availability, answer preliminary practice inquiries, and schedule qualified interviews autonomously.

This technology came to life at Stern at Home Therapy under the leadership of Yale Smith, Director of Talent Acquisition. Managing talent acquisition, Smith deployed EasySource to map active PT, PTA, and OTs across localized patient travel radiuses and facility environments, such as a specialized PTA role in Port Jervis. The AI agents launched natural, multi-channel outreach campaigns highlighting local patient care benefits, transforming top-of-funnel discovery. Within just few weeks, Stern at Home Therapy, confirmed four clinical role closures across physical and occupational therapy disciplines, cut hiring timelines nearly in half, and saving more than 60,000$ direct costs.

Reflecting on the platform's impact, Yale Smith shared his experience: "In therapy staffing - especially mobile outpatient and Part B home care - finding clinicians who are licensed, mobile, and available in specific geographic pockets is extremely challenging. EasySource completely changed the equation for us. It acts as a force multiplier for our TA team, identifying exact-fit PTs, PTAs, and OTs and starting meaningful conversations right away. While I am a Director, I do not need a team now as EasySource AI agents act as junior sourcers and being a one-man army, I can now outperform most TA teams of our competitors. By leveraging HireQuotient's AI agents, we cut our time-to-hire nearly in half (45-50% reduction in time to close positions) while taking complete control of our recruitment pipeline without relying on expensive staffing agencies. Cost savings have been to the tune of $60,000+."

The success story at Stern at Home Therapy mirrors a growing trend across the broader healthcare landscape. HireQuotient is expanding its footprint rapidly across diverse medical sectors, delivering AI-powered sourcing to a growing portfolio of forward-thinking organizations. Industry leaders like Luminary Hospice and specialized Homecare Providers rely on the platform to rapidly place clinical coordinators and home health aides. Prominent specialty care network - including Five Valleys Urology, PX3 Medicals , United Derm Partners , Lone Peak Dental, and Thrive Physical Therapy Partners - leverage HireQuotient to staff multi-site practices with surgical techs, medical assistants, dental hygienists, and physical therapy leads. Healthcare search firms like HPS Talent and residential organizations like Evo Care similarly depend on EasySource to accelerate executive and clinical staffing workflows.

"We are finding an exceptional clientele across the entire healthcare ecosystem who are transforming their talent pipeline with HireQuotient," noted Smarthveer Sidana, Founder & CEO of HireQuotient. "Whether supporting hospice networks, specialty medical groups, or dental practices, our combination of 90% government repository coverage, 20 million verified healthcare professionals, top-tier data partnerships, and autonomous AI calling and texting gives healthcare organizations the speed and precision they need to eliminate agency costs and keep patient care first"

About HireQuotient

HireQuotient is an enterprise AI technology company building autonomous talent acquisition solutions. Its flagship platform, EasySource, acts as an AI co-pilot for recruitment teams, automating candidate discovery, credential verification across state license repositories, multi-channel engagement via voice, text, email, and does everything until onboarding. The startup specializes in frontline industries, including but not limited to healthcare, building services, construction, manufacturing, insurance, retail.

For more information, visit www.hirequotient.com

Contact

Communication Manager

Kunal Agrawal

HireQuotient

kunal@hirequotient.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9958b25a-07e4-4567-8904-3c735724e473