QCI Invites the Industry to Experience QCI Resorts™ at G2E 2026

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) today announced its participation in Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2026, inviting attendees to experience QCI Resorts™ at G2E.

At Booth #2440, attendees will discover QCI Resorts™, QCI's unified operating platform for modern resort operations. Designed specifically for gaming resorts, QCI Resorts brings hospitality, marketing, loyalty, food & beverage, finance, and enterprise operations together within a single real-time platform while integrating gaming systems where required.

In addition to its main exhibit, QCI will host the QCI Resorts™ Experience at Booth #2644, featuring the company's branded RV activation and an additional space for demonstrations, meetings, and conversations about the future of resort technology. Additional programming and events will be announced in the weeks leading up to G2E.

"We're excited to welcome the industry to experience QCI Resorts firsthand," said Dr. Ralph Thomas, Co-Founder and CEO of QCI. "G2E is the perfect opportunity to demonstrate how a unified operating platform empowers every department across a resort to make better decisions in real time."

G2E is the world's premier gathering of the global casino gaming community in Las Vegas. For more than 25 years, the event has served as a catalyst for gaming's growth and innovation by bringing together industry leaders to help define the future of the industry.

Visit QCI at Booth #2440 and the QCI Resorts™ Experience at Booth #2644 during G2E.

Learn more at www.qci.ai .

Schedule a private demo to meet with our team at: https://qci.ai/contact .

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence, Inc. is an agentically run technology business where agentic technology has managed nearly every aspect of our business. Applying this agentic platform QCI delivers and supports its AGI Platform and QCI Resorts™, the Unified Business Platform for Resorts. Deployed across more than 325 casino resorts throughout North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe, QCI’s technology supports more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue.

QCI is leading the industry’s transition beyond fragmented software stacks, integrations, and data warehouses toward a single real-time system for all resort operations. Built specifically for gaming and hospitality, QCI Resorts is a unified hospitality, food and beverage, marketing, loyalty, guest engagement, operations, and enterprise platform supporting a common AI layer, while gaming systems remain integrated. The result is a foundation for real-time operational intelligence, natural language operations, and agentic AI across the casino resort enterprise. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno and is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices across North America, including St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Learn more at https://qci.ai/ .

ABOUT DR. RALPH THOMAS

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.