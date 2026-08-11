Visa Lighting Expands Serenity™ Ceiling Luminaire Family with New Decorative Graphics

Glendale, WI, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visa Lighting, a trusted manufacturer of high-performance luminaires for more than six decades, today announced the launch of three new decorative graphics for its popular Serenity™ ceiling luminaire family. Designed to bring the restorative qualities of nature indoors, the new graphics feature peaceful outdoor scenes including a blue sky, a tree landscape, and a combination of blue sky and trees.

The new Serenity decorative graphics provide healthcare designers with additional options to create soothing, patient-centered environments in healthcare facilities, dental offices, pediatric care spaces, and other applications where comfort and well-being are a priority. By introducing natural imagery into ceiling environments, the graphics can help create a sense of openness, tranquility, and connection to the outdoors.

Available for both Serenity healthcare models and Serenity behavioral health models, the new decorative graphics expand design flexibility across a variety of patient care environments. The graphics can be specified with any of the three Serenity luminaire sizes, including 1x4, 2x2, and 2x4 configurations, allowing designers to incorporate calming visuals into various layouts and ceiling applications.

“For many patients, healthcare environments can feel unfamiliar or restrictive,” said Eric Loferski, Director of Marketing & Product Management at Visa Lighting. “Serenity decorative graphics are designed to transform the ceiling into a calming visual experience that may help reduce feelings of confinement and promote a greater sense of peace and relaxation. The nature-inspired designs provide an opportunity for lighting designers to incorporate biophilic elements into healthcare and behavioral health settings to create spaces that feel more welcoming and comfortable.”

For more information about Serenity and all of Visa Lighting’s healthcare and behavioral health lighting solutions, visit www.visalighting.com

About Visa Lighting:

Visa Lighting is a leading brand in performance lighting for commercial, educational, hospitality, healthcare, and behavioral health facilities. All of our innovative, high-quality products including luminaires, mirrors, and controls are designed, engineered, manufactured, and assembled at our headquarters in Milwaukee, WI. We provide tangible value in our products to the customer, support continual improvement opportunities for our workforce and demonstrate commitment to community measured by our stewardship of the environment and promotion of social responsibility. Our philosophy of employee empowerment enables us to be considered as a great place to work as defined by our employees.

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