Toll Brothers at Fortune Ridge Community Opens in Southeast, New York

SOUTHEAST, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Toll Brothers at Fortune Ridge, is now open in Southeast, New York, approx. 60 miles north of Manhattan. This exclusive community features single-family estates with modern architecture, expertly designed floor plans, and access to premier amenities in a wooded setting. The Toll Brothers Sales Center and model home, located at 41 Drewsclift Dr, are now open daily.





Toll Brothers at Fortune Ridge delivers a rare blend of comfort and elegance, offering spacious half- to one-acre home sites with beautiful, wooded views. Homes feature innovative designs with open-concept living levels, flex rooms, expansive first-floor primary bedroom suites in select home designs, luxury outdoor living spaces, and options for finished basements and multigenerational living. Pricing starts from the upper $900,000s.

The community features completed amenities including a clubhouse, outdoor pool, fitness center, tennis courts, basketball courts, and playground. The community’s serene and private setting is surrounded by lush parks, lakes, and golf courses, while being just minutes from Interstate 684, Interstate 84, scenic nature trails, apple orchards, wineries, shopping, dining, and everyday conveniences.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

"At our newest community, Toll Brothers at Fortune Ridge, home shoppers will find large home sites in a picturesque setting, personalization options, and premier amenities," said Jack Lannamann, Division President of Toll Brothers in New York. "New home shoppers are invited to visit our exceptional community and learn about our beautifully crafted luxury homes in this charming location."





For more information on Toll Brothers at Fortune Ridge, call (866) 329-2001 or visit TollBrothers.com/NY.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)