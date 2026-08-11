CGC-Certified T206 Honus Wagner Sold for $1.33 Million at Auction, Setting New Sports Card Record

Key facts of this press release:

A historic 1909–11 T206 Honus Wagner certified CGC Authentic – Restored sold for $1,337,263 in a Love of the Game Auctions sale on August 9, 2026, setting a record for the highest amount ever paid for a CGC-certified sports card

Known as the “Die-Cut Wagner” and widely regarded as the holy grail of sports cards, the card was owned by award-winning sports commentator and writer Keith Olbermann before being offered at auction

The Wagner becomes the second CGC-certified sports card to realize seven figures, joining the 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle – Type 1 graded CGC 8, which sold for $1,253,185 in December 2022

Sarasota, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGC®, the world’s fastest-growing card grading service and part of the Certified Collectibles Group, revealed that the historic 1909–11 T206 Honus Wagner it authenticated and certified as CGC Authentic – Restored realized $1,337,263 in a Love of the Game Auctions sale, establishing a new record for the highest amount ever paid for a CGC-certified sports card.

The result follows a remarkable summer for the card, which emerged publicly after decades outside the spotlight. Long known within the hobby as the “Die-Cut Wagner,” the card was entrusted to CGC for authentication and certification. It was subsequently unveiled for display at Fanatics Fest and The National before being offered by Love of the Game Auctions, reaching a total of 24 submitted bids before the card found a new owner.

“The auction result is another extraordinary chapter in the history of a card that has already lived an extraordinary life,” said CGC's Andy Broome, VP of sports card grading. “Collectors responded not only to what the T206 Honus Wagner represents within the hobby, but also to the opportunity to understand this particular card’s history with greater clarity. Authentication and transparent documentation allow that entire story — including its restoration — to travel with the card for its next generation of ownership.”

The Wagner joins an exclusive group of seven-figure sports cards and becomes the second CGC-certified example to cross that threshold. The first was a 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle – Type 1 graded CGC 8, which realized $1,253,185 in a December 2022 SCP Auctions sale. That card was also displayed alongside the Wagner as part of CGC’s Graded Grail Showcase at Fanatics Fest NYC in July.

For more than a century, the T206 Honus Wagner has occupied a singular place in sports-collecting history. Issued between 1909 and 1911 as part of the American Tobacco Company’s T206 set, the card was pulled from production early, helping create a scarcity that has fueled fascination among collectors for generations.

Accounts differ on why production ended, with explanations ranging from Wagner’s discomfort with tobacco promotion to a possible dispute over compensation for the use of his likeness. Whatever the reason, the card became one of the hobby’s most enduring symbols of rarity, baseball history and collecting lore.

Since ATC pulled the Wagner card early on, experts estimate that the production run distributed to the public likely was in the low hundreds, with perhaps only 200 printed. Today, fewer than 100 are known to exist in the world and only a little more than 50 examples have been certified across all third-party grading services, making the 1909-11 T206 Honus Wagner one of the most coveted rarities in the entire hobby.

At some point in the card’s history, Wagner’s portrait was cut away from its original surrounding design and backing, leaving behind the player’s silhouette. The die-cut card was brought to a hobby shop in the mid-1970s and later surfaced publicly in its incomplete form. The altered card later circulated through the hobby and private collections, eventually becoming known among collectors as the “Die-Cut Wagner.” It was ultimately acquired by sports media personality Keith Olbermann.

The card was later professionally restored using period-appropriate donor material from the 1909–11 T206 set. The work reunited the Wagner silhouette with a matching front design and period-correct back while preserving a transparent record of the restoration.

When the card was submitted to CGC, its experts examined the restoration using a Video Spectral Comparator and other forensic tools. Their analysis established that the card contains an authentic 1909–11 T206 Honus Wagner, resulting in its CGC Authentic – Restored designation, identifying both the authentic Wagner material that survived and the restoration performed later.

Although shortstops are not always known for their offensive skillset, Wagner was one of the best all-around shortstops in MLB history. Nicknamed the Flying Dutchman, he finished his 21-season career with a .328 batting average, 3,420 hits, 1,732 RBIs, and 723 stolen bases. The longtime Pittsburgh Pirate won eight National League batting titles, led the NL in stolen bases five times, and led the NL in RBIs four times. Wagner was a 1909 World Series champion and was inducted as part of the Baseball Hall of Fame's inaugural class of 1936.

CGC Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is CGC?

CGC provides expert authentication, grading and encapsulation for sports cards, trading card games and non-sports cards

Its certification services help collectors document authenticity and condition while preserving collectibles in protective holders

How much did the CGC-certified T206 Honus Wagner sell for?

The 1909–11 T206 Honus Wagner certified CGC Authentic – Restored realized $1,337,263 in a Love of the Game Auctions sale on August 9, 2026

The result is the highest amount ever paid for a CGC-certified sports card and the second CGC-certified example to be valued at seven figures

Why is this particular 1909–11 T206 Honus Wagner card significant?

The card is a historic example of one of the most recognized and sought-after sports cards in collecting history

It was known within the hobby as the “Die-Cut Wagner” after Wagner’s portrait was separated from the original surrounding card design and backing

The card later underwent disclosed professional restoration using period-appropriate material from the T206 set

CGC examined the card and its restoration using forensic tools, resulting in a CGC Authentic – Restored designation

What does CGC Authentic – Restored mean?

Designation confirms that CGC determined the card is authentic while identifying that restoration has occurred

CGC’s label provides collectors with clear information about the card’s status, helping them evaluate its history and presentation with appropriate context

Restoration is disclosed so collectors can distinguish it from undisclosed alterations intended to misrepresent an item’s originality or condition

Who owned the “Die-Cut Wagner” before the auction?

The card was previously owned by award-winning sports commentator and writer Keith Olbermann



Olbermann had held the card for years before its authenticity and restoration history were documented by CGC

What distinguishes CGC in the collector certification space?

CGC provides independent authentication, grading and encapsulation designed to help collectors protect, understand and present the items that matter most to them

CGC backs its grades with a guarantee of authenticity and grade, helping collectors buy, sell and display certified collectibles with added confidence

Its experts evaluate collectibles with an emphasis on accuracy, transparency and clear identification of meaningful details, including card variations, autograph grades and restoration designations.

CGC’s crystal-clear holders are designed to give collectors a premium view of the card while providing state-of-the-art protection and presentation

Through CGC Cards and CGC x JSA, collectors can access card grading and autograph authentication within a connected certification experience backed by the broader expertise of Certified Collectibles Group

About CGC

Since revolutionizing comic book grading in 2000, CGC has grown to include certification services for a vast variety of pop culture collectibles. These divisions include CGC Cards, CGC Video Games and CGC Home Video. CGC Cards provides expert card grading for sports cards, TCGs and non-sports cards. CGC Video Games is dedicated to video game grading for the most popular consoles, including Nintendo, Sega, Atari, PlayStation and more. CGC Home Video provides expert VHS grading in addition to other types of videocassettes, DVD, Blu-ray and more. CGC also offers seamless solutions for autograph collectors with CGC Signature Series and JSA Authentic Autograph services.

CGC is part of the Certified Collectibles Group, a global provider of expert and impartial authentication and grading services for collectibles. Since 1987, the Certified Collectibles Group companies have certified more than 110 million collectibles, including coins, banknotes, comic books, cards, autographs and stamps.