Brevo Named No. 1306 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Austin, TX, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brevo today announced it has been ranked No. 1306 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the first time is a real milestone for Brevo, and it's one we share with every business that chose to grow with us," said Channing Ferrer, Chief Revenue Officer and CEO of Americas at Brevo. "We got here by listening closely and building agentic AI tools that support marketing teams at every stage of growth. Nearly 5 million small businesses launch in America each year, and we're honored to be the fastest-growing CRM solution for companies at every size, from startups to the enterprise."

This year’s Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Brevo

Brevo offers the most intuitive Customer Platform for the sustainable growth of all businesses and organizations (including nonprofits). With Brevo, companies benefit from a unified view of the customer journey through an all-in-one marketing and sales platform featuring email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat campaigns, and much more. Today, more than 600,000 companies including eBay, H&M, Louis Vuitton, Carrefour, and Michelin trust Brevo’s reliability to deepen their customer relationships. A B Corp–certified and Next40 company, Brevo employs over 1000 people worldwide. Its headquarters are located in Paris, France. For more information: www.brevo.com

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Press Inquiries

Blair Huddy

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(805) 657 - 8674

https://www.brevo.com/