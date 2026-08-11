Mosaic Capital Partners Invests In Southern Shade Tree

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaic Capital Partners, LLC (“Mosaic"), a leading employee-ownership focused private equity firm, today announced it has invested in Southern Shade Tree Co., Inc. (“Southern Shade Tree”, “SST” or the “Company”), a full-service landscaping company with operations throughout the Carolinas. SST’s management team retained meaningful ownership in the business and will continue to lead the operation. Mosaic and SST also announced the simultaneous acquisition of Atlantic Coast Landscaping Services, LLC (“Atlantic Coast”), an eastern North Carolina landscaping operation with a complementary offering to SST. The leaders of Atlantic Coast will remain in their roles. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Founded in 1954, Southern Shade Tree works with national and local homebuilders to install and maintain quality new home landscaping. A design-build operation, SST offers services in grading, irrigation, planting and sodding with supporting landscape maintenance capabilities. The Company employs more than 350 employees across 12 operating locations throughout the Carolinas and is headquartered in Fort Mill, SC. SST acquired Bentwood Farms, Inc. in 2020, through which it cultivates over 4,500 acres of sod production and 100 acres of tree and shrub nurseries.

“We found SST’s vertically-integrated business model to be highly differentiated relative to other landscaping operations, particularly in the Carolinas”, remarked Steve Buchanan, Partner at Mosaic Capital. “It is easy to see why homebuilders and residential communities value the reliability of a landscaper that maintains its own production resources, especially at the scale of Bentwood.” The Company’s sod and nursery operations are spread over eight professionally managed farms.

Southern Shade is run by a dedicated management team including Chief Executive Officer Scott Roberts and President Brent Lovett, both of whom have been with the business for over 20 years. Charlie Baucom, a 30-year industry veteran, will continue to lead Bentwood Farms. Longtime owner Roger Braswell retained a sizable ownership position and will remain actively involved. “We are excited to back this talented team and help usher in the next phases of growth”, remarked Brett Findlay, Principal at Mosaic Capital who helped lead the transaction. “There is tremendous momentum in the business and additional markets to be served.”

Consistent with its employee-ownership mandate, Mosaic established an Employee Ownership Trust (“EOT”) to create upside participation for all employees at SST, an element that attracted Mr. Braswell. “Having participated in many transactions throughout my career, I found Mosaic’s employee ownership solution refreshing”, he remarked. “I am excited that our entire team has a stake in Southern Shade’s continued success.”

Atlantic Coast was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New Bern, NC. Like SST, it provides landscape design, installation and maintenance services in the area. “Atlantic Coast has a tremendous reputation in the industry” noted Mr. Roberts. “While the offering is highly complementary and in a key expansion market for us, we feel the cultural fit is equally important and we are excited to join forces.” Atlantic Coast’s employees are immediately eligible to participate in the new EOT.

About Mosaic Capital Partners

Mosaic Capital Partners is a Charlotte-based private equity firm focused on investing in lower middle market companies ($5-20 million EBITDA) through employee ownership transactions. Mosaic combines a number of compelling attributes of private equity and employee ownership in its unique investment approach. www.mosaic-cp.com

About Southern Shade Tree

Southern Shade Tree provides production landscaping, design & development, and maintenance services to home builders, land developers and HOAs, primarily in North and South Carolina. SST also sources and sells its own sod and nursery products through its subsidiary, Bentwood Farms. https://www.treestoday.com/

About Atlantic Coast Landscaping

Atlantic Coast is a landscaping services provider based in New Bern, North Carolina. The Company offers a range of services for both residential and commercial customers, including the design, installation and maintenance of outdoor spaces. Services include lawn care and mowing, irrigation, hardscape construction and other landscape enhancements. The Company operates as a full-service provider, managing projects from initial design through installation and ongoing maintenance. https://atlanticcoastlandscape.net/