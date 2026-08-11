Compulsory Redemption by the Issuer

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Issuer, Valour Digital Securities Limited, has made use of its right for Compulsory Redemption pursuant to Condition 10.1(a) of the Conditions with respect to the following security issued pursuant to the Base Prospectus dated 13th May 2024:

1Valour STOXX Bitcoin Suisse Digital Asset Blue Chip ETP

ISIN: GB00BPDX1969

Settlement will be effected pursuant to and in accordance with the rules and procedures set out in the Conditions, in particular Condition 10, 11 and 12.

Compulsory Redemption will be effected pursuant to Condition 10.1. Cash Settlement in accordance with Condition 10.8 will apply to the Compulsory Redemption unless the Security Holder in respect of the Digital Security has, no later than 1 September 2026, delivered to the Issuer a valid Redemption Notice specifying Physical Delivery and effected an Acceptable Delivery in respect of the Digital Securities to be Redeemed. Physical delivery will be effected in accordance with Condition 10.7.

In the absence of a valid Redemption Notice requesting Physical Delivery, Security Holders will receive Cash Settlement in accordance with Condition 10.8.

The last day of trading is 11 September 2026.

The Compulsory Redemption Date is 15 September 2026.

The Compulsory Redemption Settlement Date for Cash Settlement is 16 September.

The Compulsory Redemption Settlement Date for Physical Delivery is 16 September.

Capitalised terms not defined in this notice shall have the same meaning given to them in the conditions of the securities or in the Base Prospectus, as applicable.

Zug, 11/08/2026

For further information, please contact:

Johan Wattenstrom, Chief Executive Officer, ir@defi.tech, (323) 537-7681