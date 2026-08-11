Western Governors University Expert Shares How Workers Can Build AI Skills and Grow Their Careers on YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming part of everyday work, creating new opportunities for people to be more productive, creative, and impactful in their careers. According to WGU’s recent Workforce Decoded report, nearly half of employers (48%) say outdated skills are a major driver of talent shortages at their companies — a sign that, as AI reshapes the workplace, the workers who keep learning are the ones best positioned to stay ahead.

In a recent interview, Paul Bingham, Senior Vice President and Executive Dean of Western Governors University’s School of Technology, participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to share practical guidance on how workers can make AI work for them. Here’s what he had to say:

For someone who’s just getting started, what are a few practical ways to begin using AI effectively?

The key to remember is upskilling — and not to overthink it. No matter what your current AI skill set looks like, there’s always room to learn more. At Western Governors University, we believe education has the ability to move the conversation beyond the hype and fear that are so prevalent around AI today. And if you’re not yet comfortable using AI, a great starting point is simply to jump in and begin experimenting with it.

What does the growing use of AI mean for workers and their careers?

AI really means opportunity. History has shown us that new technology always brings new opportunities, and that’s the case with AI. It’s changing the nature of jobs and, at the same time, creating additional ones. As an example, a recent LinkedIn report says AI engineer is the fastest-growing job title this year.

As AI becomes more common in the workplace, what skills are employers looking for today?

Employers are looking for ability and adaptability. They want to know what prospective employees can do, even more than what they know. That’s why at WGU we’re integrating workplace-based, immersive learning into our courses, so our graduates can demonstrate to employers what they can actually do — not just the theories they’ve studied.

What can people do right now to stay competitive as technology continues to evolve?

I’d give three quick recommendations. First — and you may think I’m kidding — ask AI. I find it very useful to engage with a platform like ChatGPT, Gemini, or Claude: I explain what my job is and what I’m trying to accomplish, then ask how AI can help. It’s extremely helpful. Second, ask your peers how they’re using AI; I always discover new ways to leverage the technology when I hear how others are using it. And third, stay flexible and curious — that’s how you hone your judgment about when and how to use these tools as they continue to evolve.

Why is WGU different, and where can people go to learn more?

If you’re looking for a next step and want to build a formal technical skill set, I’d recommend studying AI engineering with WGU. We were founded almost 30 years ago as a fully online university, so we’ve always been at the forefront of technology. With the nation’s largest school of technology, our bachelor’s and master’s programs and skills-based certificates can help you advance your AI skill set. Our programs are accredited, competency-based, and affordable, with many integrating popular technology certifications at no additional cost.

To learn more, simply go to wgu.edu.

About Paul Bingham

Paul Bingham is Senior Vice President and Executive Dean of Western Governors University's School of Technology, where he oversees 12 undergrad and five graduate programs serving more than 54,000 students. Before joining WGU, he spent 24 years as an FBI agent, leading domestic and international cybersecurity investigations and FBI SWAT teams. A frequent speaker on technology and cybersecurity, Bingham combines real-world experience with practical insights on AI and the future of work.

* YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Western Governors University.

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A video accompanying this release is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e29475b6-89c8-4864-a21b-b590ddd963d0