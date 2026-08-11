Avocado Green Mattress Celebrates Labor Day With Up To 20% Off

LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Avocado Green Mattress , the leader in certified organic mattresses and sustainable sleep, starts its Labor Day sale through September 14th. Just in time for back-to-school shopping, customers can shop up to 20% off on mattresses, toppers, adjustable bases, bed frames, and more.

Sale details include:

Shoppers can also save 30% on the Snoozy Bath Soak and 50% on loungewear , including Fleece, Cotton, and Alpaca. Both are final sale.

This discount excludes Grand Luxe Mattresses, Grand Luxe Foundations, Grand Luxe Mattress Toppers, Grand Luxe Pillows, Montecito Furniture, Babyletto x Avocado products, and Coyuchi x Avocado Bedding.

For more information, please visit www.avocadogreenmattress.com/pages/sale .

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado Green Mattress is a Certified B Corporation with six finished-product certifications across its organic mattress lineup. Its mattresses are handcrafted with certified organic materials, which may include latex, wool, and cotton, depending on the model, and contain no petroleum-based polyurethane foam. Its certifications include GOTS organic certification; OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 Class I for finished-product harmful substance testing; EWG VERIFIED® and MADE SAFE® for transparency and ingredient safety; GREENGUARD Gold for low emissions; and UL® Formaldehyde-Free. Avocado is also a Climate Label Certified company, a 1% for the Planet Pinnacle Award winner, and has been recognized by Fast Company as a “Brand That Matters.”

Press Contact:

Mark Abrials

Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer

Avocado Green Mattress

press@avocadomattress.com