Avocado Green Mattress Celebrates Labor Day With Up To 20% Off

 | Source: Avocado Green Mattress Avocado Green Mattress

LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Avocado Green Mattress, the leader in certified organic mattresses and sustainable sleep, starts its Labor Day sale through September 14th. Just in time for back-to-school shopping, customers can shop up to 20% off on mattresses, toppers, adjustable bases, bed frames, and more. 

Sale details include: 

Shoppers can also save 30% on the Snoozy Bath Soak and 50% on loungewear, including Fleece, Cotton, and Alpaca. Both are final sale. 

This discount excludes Grand Luxe Mattresses, Grand Luxe Foundations, Grand Luxe Mattress Toppers, Grand Luxe Pillows, Montecito Furniture, Babyletto x Avocado products, and Coyuchi x Avocado Bedding.

For more information, please visit www.avocadogreenmattress.com/pages/sale

About Avocado Green Mattress
Avocado Green Mattress is a Certified B Corporation with six finished-product certifications across its organic mattress lineup. Its mattresses are handcrafted with certified organic materials, which may include latex, wool, and cotton, depending on the model, and contain no petroleum-based polyurethane foam. Its certifications include GOTS organic certification; OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 Class I for finished-product harmful substance testing; EWG VERIFIED® and MADE SAFE® for transparency and ingredient safety; GREENGUARD Gold for low emissions; and UL® Formaldehyde-Free. Avocado is also a Climate Label Certified company, a 1% for the Planet Pinnacle Award winner, and has been recognized by Fast Company as a “Brand That Matters.”

Press Contact:
Mark Abrials
Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer
Avocado Green Mattress
press@avocadomattress.com

 

            











    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading

                        

                            
                        
 
                    
 
                
 
            
 
        

        





    








        
        
    




        

        
        
 