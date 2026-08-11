UMGC Wins 2026 Tambellini Future Campus Award for AI-Powered Military Credit Initiative

Adelphi, Md., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- University of Maryland Global Campus has been named the Operations Category Winner of the 2026 Tambellini Future Campus Award for its Credit for Military Rank initiative, which uses artificial intelligence to streamline the evaluation of military experience for academic credit.

The award was announced Aug. 6 at the 2026 Future Campus Summit in New York City. The Tambellini Future Campus Award recognizes higher education institutions using emerging technologies to transform learning, administration and campus life.

“The defining achievement shared by all four winning institutions is that they moved AI tools and data beyond experimentation to solve pressing institutional challenges with clear, measurable impact,” said Hampton Shive, Tambellini senior vice president.

UMGC’s Credit for Military Rank initiative was recognized for using AI to help evaluate military-affiliated learners’ experience more efficiently, reduce redundant coursework and lower student costs. The initiative reflects UMGC’s longstanding commitment to serving military students, veterans and their families by recognizing valuable skills and competencies gained through military training and experience. Since the program’s launch in fall 2024, UMGC has awarded more than 96,000 undergraduate credits for military rank to nearly 20,000 learners, saving them an estimated $24.2 million in potential educational costs.

“This recognition reinforces UMGC's commitment to honoring the knowledge, leadership and experience our servicemembers bring with them,” said Kris McCall, chief transformation officer at UMGC. “Credit for Military Rank is more than an innovative credit-awarding model; it reflects our belief that learning occurs far beyond the traditional classroom. We are proud to continue leading higher education in creating meaningful pathways that recognize military service and help learners achieve their educational and career goals faster.”

The Operations category recognizes institutions that strengthen operational effectiveness and institutional resilience through the use of data and AI, including process innovation and the strategic use of technology. As the Operations Category Winner, UMGC will receive $2,500 for a fund of the university’s choice.

About University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military service members. Today, UMGC is the largest provider of postsecondary education in Maryland and continues its global tradition with online and hybrid courses, more than 175 classroom and service locations worldwide, and more than 100 degrees and certificates backed by the reputation of a state university and the University System of Maryland. For more information, visit umgc.edu.

For media inquiries, please email media@umgc.edu.