AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | July 2026

Milwaukee, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

July YTD - July Beginning



Inventory 2026 2025 %Chg 2026 2025 %Chg July 2026 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 9,717 11,083 -12.3 68,002 80,074 -15.1 61,822 40 < 100 HP 4,974 5,180 -7.5 27,627 29,484 -6.3 26,300 100+ HP 1,322 1,427 -7.4 8,513 10,074 -15.5 6,633 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 15,833 17,690 -10.5 104,142 119,632 -12.9 94,755 4WD Farm Tractors 152 248 -38.7 1,043 1,428 -27.0 465 Total Farm Tractors 15,985 17,938 -10.9 105,185 121,060 -13.1 95,220 Self-Prop Combines 340 359 -5.3 1,676 1,866 -10.2 914







The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.



Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Mary Stratton at mstratton@aem.org.

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