AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | July 2026

 | Source: Association of Equipment Manufacturers Association of Equipment Manufacturers

Milwaukee, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

                  July          YTD - July    Beginning

Inventory 		 
 20262025%Chg     2026 2025%Chg July 2026 
2WD Farm Tractors          
< 40 HP 9,71711,083-12.3 68,002 80,074-15.161,822 
40 < 100 HP 4,9745,180 -7.5 27,627 29,484-6.326,300 
100+ HP 1,3221,427-7.4 8,513 10,074-15.56,633 
Total 2WD Farm Tractors  15,833 17,690 -10.5 104,142  119,632-12.994,755 
4WD Farm Tractors152248-38.7 1,043 1,428-27.0465 
Total Farm Tractors15,98517,938-10.9 105,185 121,060-13.195,220 
Self-Prop Combines340359-5.3 1,6761,866-10.2914 



The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Mary Stratton at mstratton@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers

 

            








        

            

                

                    
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